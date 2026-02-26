How Many Children Does Eva Marcille Have? Inside the ‘RHOA’ Star’s Blended Family Three children, a very public divorce, and reconciliation rumors that continue to fuel speculation. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 26 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Since winning America’s Next Top Model, Eva Marcille’s name has remained a consistent presence in reality TV spaces. Blogs still mention her for acting roles, past Real Housewives of Atlanta moments, and her modeling career. However, public interest regularly shifted toward her children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Who are Eva Marcille’s children?

Eva is a mother of three. She has one daughter and two sons. Her oldest child, Marley Rae Sterling, was born on January 31, 2014, and she is 12 years old as of Feb. 26, 2026. Eva welcomed her first son, Michael Todd Sterling Jr., known as “Mikey,” on April 13, 2018. She gave birth to her youngest son, Maverick Leonard Sterling, on September 27, 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

The model has made it clear that motherhood influences her life choices. She has said being a mom drives her decisions, including stepping away from reality TV at one point so she could focus on parenting. “I have a 6-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers,” she said on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, per People. “They are 24 hours a day, and there is a lot of work to be done. I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community. And not so much reality show business.”

Article continues below advertisement

Who does Eva Marcille have children with?

Marley’s biological father is singer Kevin McCall. Eva welcomed Marley in 2014, and the couple split in 2015, according to People. She shares her two sons, Mikey and Maverick, with attorney Michael Sterling. The former RHOA star married Michael in 2018. In 2019, Michael adopted Marley, becoming her legal father.

Eva filed for divorce in March 2023 and stated they were living in a “bona fide state of separation.” BET later cited a signed settlement dated August 2023. Court filings included requests related to custody, child support, and expenses connected to the children’s care and medical needs. In a statement to People, Eva called the divorce “one of the hardest decisions” she had ever made and emphasized that her children remained the priority.