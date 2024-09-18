Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Eva Marcille Said She's Received Countless "Terrifying" DMs Since Her Divorce Eva finalized her divorce from Michael Sterling in August 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Supermodel and actor Eva Marcille gained fame from her reality TV debut and win on America's Next Top Model in 2004. Since then, she's remained in the spotlight.

Throughout Eva's lengthy public career, fans have followed her in various relationships, including her divorce from Michael Sterling. Is she married now?

Is Eva Marcille married?

Eva isn't married at the moment. She and Michael, the father of her three kids, Marley Rae, Michael Jr., and Maverick, finalized their divorce in August 2023, and she's been single ever since. However, she isn't opposed to finding love again when the time is right, but so far, that hasn't happened.

During a Sept. 18 interview with The Breakfast Club to promote her new Lifetime film, Buried Alive, Eva said her current dating situation is "non-existent." She told the hosts that while her DMs are flooded, there's not much to choose from. "My friend L'Oreal taught me how to look in the DMs, and those are terrifying," Eva said. "Because it's like somebody's husband and their son are both in the DMs, their pastor, and their women. Like everybody, just calm down."

Eva also shared that being a single woman in the entertainment industry makes dating even more challenging, as people often link her with male friends or co-workers, including her Buried Alive co-star Tyler Lepley. However, she confirmed she's single and focused on her career and raising her kids, whom she co-parents with Michael.