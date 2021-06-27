'The Ice Road' Chills Viewers With the Death of This Character (SPOILERS)

Netflix's latest flick, The Ice Road , has all the elements of a classic action film. Liam Neeson's character Mike and his brother Gurty (Marcus Thomas) agree to lead a mission to deliver three wellheads to a mine to aid in the rescue of trapped miners. The trek across the ice road is dangerous, and the brothers face many perils along the way. Concerned viewers have been wondering: Does Gurty die in The Ice Road? Here's what we know.

So, does Gurty die in 'The Ice Road'?

Mike and his brother Gurty have been in trouble from the beginning of the film. They apply to be ice road truckers after being fired from a previous trucking job over comments made regarding Gurty's status as a veteran with severe PTSD. The pair agree to aid a dangerous rescue mission by bringing three wellheads to the trapped miners.

As the team leaves for the mine, things immediately go amiss. They must take an older bridge with worse suspension, and one of the trucks ultimately capsizes, killing its driver. Shortly after, Mike becomes suspicious that the malfunction of the first truck has to do with another passenger wanting the $200,000 payout for herself. After a brief struggle, the group is betrayed by a different member, who locks Mike and Gurty in a truck with dynamite and drives off.

Luckily, Mike and Gurty escape in time, and the dynamite explodes the truck, giving the illusion they are dead. Gurty briefly needs resuscitation after falling into freezing water but emerges alive. The brothers then attempt to rescue their friend from contractors, who are revealed to have purposefully told the miners to cut off the methane sensors because the company couldn't afford to shut down the mine for safety reasons.

The contractors pursue Mike, Gurty, and their friend Tantoo (Amber Midthunder) in an attempt to stop them from completing their rescue mission. In the chaos, Mike takes out the villains by driving one truck off a cliff, while Gurty and Tantoo make it across the unsteady old bridge with the remaining wellhead. Unfortunately, the truck begins to slide backward, and Gurty ends up crushed between the rig and the bridge gate as he attempts to close it.

