Joe Hill Is in Serious Trouble on ‘Blue Bloods’ — Does He Die on the Season Finale?

The Season 11 finale of Blue Bloods is right around the corner, and since it's a two-part finale, it's likely going to be packed with all types of intense drama. It also appears that these last two episodes are going to be a very personal one for the Reagan family because most of that drama seems to be centered around Joe Hill (Will Hochman).

The last time viewers saw Joe, the newly discovered grandson of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), he broke a promise to attend Sunday dinner and needed some time away from his job and his new family. We weren't sure if Joe was going to appear on Blue Bloods again before the season finale, but he'll be front and center. The late Joe Reagan's son is working undercover and is in some serious trouble.

This has fans wondering Joe could die on the Blue Bloods Season 11 finale. Keep reading to find out what's going on that has Joe's life in danger.

What's going on with Joe that could cause him to possibly die on 'Blue Bloods'?

Fans thought that Joe was still trying to figure things out with work and the Reagans, and that’s why we haven’t seen him, but that’s not exactly true. Joe did get away to clear his head but has been back at work for some time working undercover, which has been a secret to most of the Reagan family. Only two family members know about Joe’s whereabouts, Frank and Jamie (Will Estes), who’s been working as his handler from a distance. However, that all changes.

In a trailer released by CBS with clips and interviews with the cast about Season 11 of Blue Bloods, there are a few sneak peeks of the season finale. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), who’s tracking down a weapon used in multiple crimes, is led to a party of illegal gun dealers, and one of them is Joe. Danny starts to pat him down but whispers to him, “Hit me!” Joe then hits Danny and runs off with the other guy, escaping arrest.

It seems like things are getting dicey. Frank is worried that Joe has been made, and the entire family is scared for his life. In another sneak peek clip, Joe calls Frank from a payphone (are those even around anymore?) and says, “I love you, grandpa,” which gives viewers the impression that Joe may die on the season finale.

The entire family will come together to do everything possible to get Joe home back home safely. In an interview, Vanessa Ray, who portrays Eddie Reagan, talks about Joe making it out alive and says, “The stakes are high on so many different levels. On a family member level, on a cop level. You’ll be holding your breath the entire time.”

