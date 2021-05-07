Will Viewers See Joe Hill Back on 'Blue Bloods' Before the Season 11 Finale?

Season 10 of Blue Bloods wrapped up with fans getting to see a brand new family member at the table for Sunday dinner. That would be the newly discovered grandson of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), named Joe Hill (Will Hochman), an NYPD detective working in the Firearm Investigation Unit. Joe is the son of Frank’s oldest son, also named Joe, who was killed by corrupt cops before Blue Bloods hit the air.

They were successful in finding Danny and Maria, and Joe went on to appear in Episode 2, coming to Sunday dinner with his mother Paula Hill (Bonnie Somerville). But the dinner was soured when his big Reagan secret was revealed to everyone else on the force.

When Season 11 began, viewers got to see Joe in action for the first time. He worked closely with Jamie (Will Estes) to find Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), who had gone missing while searching for a killer in the Season 11 premiere.

Joe struggled with the entire New York Police Department knowing that he was a fellow Reagan and decided to stop going to Sunday dinners. He also opted to take a break from his job. Since Episode 3, fans haven’t seen Joe and hope that he appears again before the end of Season 11. So, will Joe be back on Blue Bloods?

Will Joe Hill be back on 'Blue Bloods'?

It doesn't appear that Joe will be back on Blue Bloods before the end of Season 11. However, the last episode, which is set to air on May 14, will be about saving him on his latest mission, which means that Joe is working again. Executive producer Kevin Wade teased the finale in an interview with TV Insider. Joe works for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms' Special Agent Rachel Weber (Gloria Reuben), who is in charge of the undercover operative.

Article continues below advertisement

In the finale, Rachel tries to get Joe back home safely after he goes missing. Naturally, the Reagans will be involved because they always are when it comes to a member of their family. According to Kevin, there might be some friction between Rachel and Frank. "She and Frank have a two-part battle because they obviously both have claims to this young detective," he revealed.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

"They’re sort of cast in the role of divorced parents who share custody and argue over what’s best for the kid,” he added. Since Joe probably won't appear in the finale, he might be back on Blue Bloods for Season 12. The Reagans would love to get to know Joe better, which means there's a big chance that audiences will get to see his character grow on the cop drama. We would love to see Joe back at Sunday night family dinners!