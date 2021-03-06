Anthony Abetemarco Was Missing From 'Blue Bloods' Season 11 — What Happened to Him?

Since Season 6 of Blue Bloods , Steve Schirripa has been a part of the CBS cop drama portraying Anthony Abetemarco , a senior detective for the DA's Investigations Unit who assists Erin (Bridget Moynahan) with her cases. Steve, interestingly enough, was only set to air in a few episodes, but the connection with Bridget led to him being a recurring character that has now spanned over 70 episodes.

Over the last five seasons on Blue Bloods, it seems that Anthony has had more of a bigger role, and hopefully, that will hold true for his storyline for Season 11. Fans have seen Anthony in just about every episode since coming on the series, and they are wondering what has happened to Anthony since he was missing from Episode 5. Read further to find out what happened, as well as what’s next for Anthony on Season 11 of Blue Bloods.