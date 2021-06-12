This 'Charmed' Sneak Peek Has Fans Thinking Mel Is Doomed

The CW's Charmed reboot centers around three sisters: Macy Vaughn (Madeline Mantock), Mel Vera (Melonie Diaz) , and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffrey), in the college town of Hilltowne, Mich., where it's discovered that they're witches. Between tearing down the patriarchy, defeating supernatural demons, and maintaining family bonds, the sisters' work as witches is never done. The supernatural fantasy drama series is in its third season.

Fans have watched the charmed ones — along with their guardian angel and mentor in all things magical, Harry (Rupert Evans) —continue their battle with the faction (an organization of mortals trying to steal magic for themselves). The factions are led by billionaire Julian Shea (Eric Balfour). Throughout Season 3, the sisters are forced to try and save the magical world from destruction.

Viewers have seen the charmed ones challenged professionally, personally, and romantically as they've faced monsters in the mortal and human world. It hasn't been easy for them, and in Episode 14 that will air on June 11, the sisters will be challenged in a way they've never been. Mel will find herself in a dangerous position, and fans are wondering will she die? Keep reading to find out the fate of Mel in this crucial episode of Charmed.

Does Mel die in 'Charmed'?

After the sisters save Abigael Jameson-Caine (Poppy Drayton) and Jordan Chase (Jordan Donica) from the Tomb of Chaos, they find themselves in trouble because they apparently didn’t follow the rules. Jordan was guilty by association, many feel that Abby didn’t even deserve to be saved. However, Macy, Maggie, and Mel feel otherwise.

The sisters argue that the Perfecti neglects to connect in favor of ruling with an iron fist and choosing to believe in their knowledge more than actually searching for the full truth or giving people a second chance. Pretty much the charmed ones criticize the Tomb of Chaos, and the Perfecti lash out against them for believing in redemption. The magical sisters were able to appeal the Power of Three to protect themselves and scare off the Perfecti.

However, the end of Episode 13 reveals that Aladria (Heather Doerksen) and Mo (Aryeh-Or) are set on getting rid of them as they've done in the past. In the promo for Episode 14, it appears that Mel is the one they're attacking first. At the beginning of the sneak peek, Mo states, "Your head will explode unless you and your sisters surrender to the Tomb of Chaos." So unless her sisters agree to go into the Tomb of Chaos, where they would have to remain forever, Mel will die in the Charmed episode.

However, Maggie and Macy have a plan of their own. They will put Mel into a magically-induced coma to protect her from the Perfecti's curse until they can find a cure. Will the sisters be able to save Mel, so she doesn't die? We don't know, but we hope that the charmed ones can break the curse and save Mel from dying by the end of the episode.