Can Putting Your Dead MacBook in the Fridge Really Make It Work? "Please don't do this, the condensation will destroy it eventually." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 15 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET

MacBooks might just be the most reliable computers on the market (that's coming from an avid Apple user who currently relies on my MacBook to make a living), but they're also very pricey and can be expensive to repair or replace.

So, when your screen goes black and you can't power it on, it's only natural to search for a free remedy to get that bad boy back up and running. One suggestion circulating on TikTok is to put the device in the refrigerator. But is this really a solution? After all, it’s an electronic, and we all know electronics and extreme temperatures don’t mix. Well, thanks to one TikToker, we think we've found our answer.

Does putting your MacBook in refrigerator work?

It seems putting your MacBook in the refrigerator is not an effective remedy to fix a black screen or dead device. However, that's not to say this nontraditional "remedy" hasn't worked for some. After all, the idea had to come from somewhere, so maybe someone tried it and either got lucky or credited the fridge for fixing their computer when, in reality, it was something else that brought it back to life.

TikToker @monkeyandlucy tested the suggested "remedy" by placing her MacBook in her mini fridge, only to find that it still wouldn't power on. She tried this method after posting on TikTok on March 10, 2025, where she showed her MacBook visibly not working and her attempts to push the power button with no success.

While she initially tried other suggestions shared by commenters, such as plugging it in, attempting to power it on, and adjusting the brightness, which she also showcased in other TikToks, putting it in the fridge was her last resort. Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

In a March 12, 2025 TikTok, @monkeyandlucy sadly admitted, "I think she's done," in the text overlay of a video showing them removing the MacBook from the fridge, still not powering on. While some commenters suggested replacing the power cord in the video, it's unclear if the TikToker attempted that method.

Several TikTokers also warn against putting a non-functioning MacBook in the fridge.

The idea of putting a MacBook in the fridge to fix it has been around for a while, with a Reddit thread from 2024 showcasing some results. However, many commenters on TikTok warned against it.

One user pointed out, "Bruh, they set you up for failure, sudden temperature changes aren't good for electronic components + condensation will probably happen." This seemed to be exactly what happened in the Reddit thread, where the MacBook appeared to have a layer of ice on the outside after being left in the fridge overnight.

Apple’s support page recommends keeping your MacBook in temperatures between 50 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, warning against leaving it in a car or exposing it to "relative humidity between 0 percent and 95 percent (non-condensing)."