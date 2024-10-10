Home > Human Interest Ratan Tata Left Behind a Great Legacy and Unimaginable Wealth, but Did He Have Any Children? "Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 10 2024, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Bloombert Television (video still)

Ratan Tata was far more than a business icon, though he was certainly that. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told the Associate Press that Ratan "left behind an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing modern business leadership in India." It isn't a stretch to say that Ratan was committed to improving India in every way possible, both through his corporate dealings and generous charitable work.

Sadly, Ratan passed away on Oct. 9, 2024, at the age of 86, leaving behind an incredible legacy and billions of dollars. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post to X that Ratan "endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to making our society better." With that in mind, one has to wonder what will become of Ratan's massive wealth. Did he have any kids to leave it to? Here's what we know.

Does Ratan Tata have any kids? He never married.

In an April 2011 interview with CNN (via NDTV), Rata was asked about love and marriage. It's an oddly personal question but one that makes sense given all that Ratan had done in his life. "I came seriously close to getting married four times, and each time it got close to there and I guess I backed off in fear of one reason or another," he told the outlet.

The closest he came to walking down the aisle was when he was in love with an American woman. Sadly their relationship was deeply affected by a significant global event. He left America in 1962 and returned to India. The American woman he was seeing was supposed to follow him.

Unfortunately, this lined up with the Sino-Indian War which lasted from October to November 1962. "She didn't come and finally got married in the U.S. thereafter," explained Rata. Rata never married and he never had children. He is survived by a brother, two half-sisters, and a half-brother.

Ratan Tata was very close to a young entrepreneur whom he mentored.

Shantanu Naidu is more than the general manager in the office of Ratan Tata and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons. He is also the founder of Goodfellows, "a start-up that provides meaningful companionship to seniors through the fellows, their ‘grandpals,'" reported The Indian Express. He was inspired to start this company based on his friendship and working relationship with Ratan.

Shantanu's goal was to reduce the "gap" between older and younger generations. He explained that based on beta testing of the app, a connection would start to form roughly two and a half months into a grandpal spending time with their goodfellow. In order to maximize these exchanges, Shantanu said they were careful to respect the privacy and needs of the older folks while protecting the mental health of the younger individuals. They didn't want anyone to be spread too thin.