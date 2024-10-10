Distractify
Professional Soccer Player George Baldock Dies at 31 — Details on His Cause of Death

Initial findings from the coroner suggest professional soccer player George Baldock may have drowned in his swimming pool.

George Baldock reacting to the Sheffield United-Derby match in July 2023.
The sports community is mourning the loss of England-born Greece soccer superstar George Baldock, who was found dead on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

He was 31 years old.

His family released a short statement to BBC, saying, "We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family, we are in shock at this terrible loss."

As we await further information, here's what we currently know about the circumstances surrounding the cause of George Baldock's tragic death.

George Baldock and James McCarthy in August 2019.
What was George Baldock's cause of death?

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, professional soccer player George Baldock was found dead in the swimming pool of his home in Glyfada, southern Athens. While the cause of death is still unknown, BBC reported that initial findings from the coroner suggest he may have drowned. Police have also ruled out any criminal activity.

Authorities attempted to revive Baldock at the scene, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Medical emergency units later confirmed his death, according to a Reuters report citing a police official.

Born on March 9, 1993, George Baldock began his soccer career with the Milton Keynes Dons' academy in England, where he made over 100 appearances. He went on to have loan spells with several clubs, including Northampton and Oxford United, before signing with Sheffield United in 2017.

During his time at Sheffield United, he made 219 appearances across all competitions, playing a key role in the team's promotions to the Premier League in 2019 and again in 2023. In May 2024, he left Sheffield United to join Greek club Panathinaikos, signing a three-year contract.

Although born in Buckingham, Baldock had Greek heritage through his grandmother, making him eligible to represent both Greece and England internationally. In May 2022, he chose to play for Greece when he was called up for the national team for the first time by manager Gus Poyet.

Our thoughts are with George Baldock's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

