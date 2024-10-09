The New York Jets Still Owe Former Coach Robert Saleh a Substantial Paycheck After His Firing
Following his firing, the New York Jets still owe former head coach Robert Saleh $10 million for the remaining two years of his contract.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh. Team owner Woody Johnson issued a statement acknowledging that it "was not an easy decision" and expressed gratitude for Saleh's "hard work" over the past few years.
Back in January 2021, Saleh signed a five-year contract with the Jets, meaning he will still earn a significant sum despite his firing. Here's what we know about his salary.
Robert Saleh's salary: How much will he earn after being fired by the Jets?
Ahead of the 2021 NFL season, Robert Saleh signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Jets. His salary was $5 million a year with the team until he was fired in October 2024.
Following his release, the Jets still owe Saleh $10 million for the remaining two years of his contract. While he may be unemployed at the moment, that financial cushion should ease the blow. Plus, Saleh's net worth is estimated to be approximately $10 million, so he's in a comfortable position for now.
Why did Robert Saleh get fired?
After five games in the 2024 NFL season, Jets owner Woody Johnson decided Robert Saleh was no longer fit for the role. So, he fired him just two days after the team dropped to 2-3 with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Saleh's firing stemmed from the Jets' prolonged lack of success. He finished with a record of 20-36 over three-plus seasons, failing to lead the team to the playoffs.
During a conference call on Oct. 8, Johnson described this Jets team as the "best team I've had in 25 years" and stated that firing Saleh was meant to enhance the team's chances of winning.
"This change I made today I believe will bring new energy and positivity that will lead to more wins starting now," he added.