Rodolfo Was Wrongfully Blamed for Crimes in 'Who Killed Sara?' (SPOILERS)

Since initially debuting on Netflix, Who Killed Sara? has become one of the streaming service's highest ranked programs internationally. Offering an enticing mix of drama, romance, and mystery, the Spanish-language series has become an immediate success.

With the first season already fully premiered and the second one quickly approaching (on May 19, 2021, if you're keeping track), Netflix is clearly going full steam ahead on the Who Killed Sara? hype. With such an interesting and ever-evolving plotline, it's understandable that the network wants to move quickly to keep the story going.

However, unless you're paying attention with a keen eye, that output speed might leave some things in the wayside for viewers trying to keep up with important events on the show. Thankfully, we can clear that up rather quickly.

So, did Rodolfo die during the first season of Who Killed Sara?, or is his character destined for bigger things? Here's a breakdown.