Netflix's New Murder Mystery 'Who Killed Sara?' Has Something for Everyone

Famed Chilean screenwriter Jose Ignacio "Chascas" Valenzuela was at the helm forWho Killed Sara?, taking his team deep into Mexico to create heart-pumping scenes fans love.

The series has actually been so well received that Netflix announced a second season already! They're not wasting any time either — the new episodes are slated to release on May 19, 2021.

In the meantime, you can check out the entire first season of Who Killed Sara? on Netflix.