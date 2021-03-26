Murder Mystery Series 'Who Killed Sara?' Was Filmed in These Dreamy Locations

The binge-worthy new Netflix series Who Killed Sara? follows Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona), who spends 18 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of killing his sister Sara (Ximena Lamadrid).

Following his release, Alex goes on a quest to find out the truth, including seeking revenge against the corrupt Lazcano family, who he suspects have framed him for Sara's murder. Fans are wondering where the show was filmed since its beautiful locations often offset the dark themes.