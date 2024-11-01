Steven Seagal Is "Ready to Die" For Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Does He Speak Russian?

Actor Steven Seagal has an impressive portfolio of action films, including Out for Justice, Hard to Kill, and Under Siege. But these days, he's less focused on Hollywood and more focused on Moscow. Yes, Moscow, Russia.

Article continues below advertisement

The action star has thrown his hat in with Russia and has openly declared his adoration for the country amidst their ongoing siege of Ukraine. It's a surprising move that means his career in acting is all but over, although it doesn't seem to phase him one bit. Yet for all his love of Russia and the country's bellicose practices, does he actually speak Russian? Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Steven Seagal actually speak Russian?

In recent years, Steven has taken the perhaps surprising stance that Russia is innocent in all they are accused of and that it's actually Westernized countries who are the aggressors. This means that he feels that Russia is justified in its grueling siege of Ukraine.

After he came out in support of Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, Steven went so far as to become a Russian citizen and has spoken openly about his support of the country's aggressive posture toward neighbors and the world stage in general.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet it seems that Steven does not speak the tongue of his adopted country. In video clips of Steven speaking with other Russian citizens and during his visits to Ukraine, he is always using a translator.

Article continues below advertisement

Steven Seagal says he is "ready to die for Russia."

Steven's admiration for Putin and the Russian country overall is no secret. Earlier this year, he accepted a "Russian Order of Friendship" award from the Russian President himself. During the award ceremony, Steven stood up and went on a long rant about how Russia is attempting to make the Ukrainian people their brothers again while being vilified.

He told the audience, "Ukraine was known for human trafficking, organ trafficking, narco-trafficking, child sex trafficking, biochemical warfare labs, fascism, and nazism.” He then added, "And these are the things that we still tried to make them our brothers. These are all poisons that can affect the entire world and not just us.” Steven's words are very closely aligned with frequent Kremlin-directed propaganda, spread ahead of and since the Ukraine invasion.

Article continues below advertisement

Steven has called Putin "the greatest leader" and heaps praise on him at every opportunity. In a letter to the Russian dictator, Steven even wrote, "I will be on the side of my president, I will fight on the side of my president and, if necessary, I will die with my president."

After Putin personally pins on his ‘Russian Order of Friendship’ medal today, actor Steven Seagal reads a list of Kremlin propaganda about Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Ov10D0bbsU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 30, 2024 Source: X / @RonFilipkowski