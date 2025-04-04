Is Tate McRae a Trump Supporter? She Missed the Juno Awards in Vancouver Tate didn't attend the 54th annual Juno Awards. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 4 2025, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As someone born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, and proud of her Canadian roots, you'd think singer and dancer Tate McRae wouldn’t support someone like President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly taken jabs at Canada during his second term in office.

But when Tate failed to attend the Juno Awards in Vancouver on March 30, 2025, speculation about her stance, particularly regarding Trump, began to surface. Was her absence a sign that she's a Trumper? Here’s what we know.

Does Tate McRae support Donald Trump?

Tate hasn’t publicly addressed whether she supports Trump or sides with the Democrats or Republicans. If anything, Tate continues to show love for Canada. She performs there often, with her latest performances scheduled for August 2025 as part of her "Miss Possessive Tour."

During a February 2025 interview with Energy 95.3's Mr. D, Tate expressed excitement about touring across Canada, though she jokingly added, "I’m not hitting Calgary this year, which sucks."

Many Canadians have been vocal about their disdain for Trump and his close ties with Elon Musk, even calling for Musk’s Canadian citizenship to be revoked. Given this, it seems safe to assume that Tate may align more with her fellow Canadians than with a powerful figure who has shown little respect for her homeland.

So, why did Tate McRae miss the Juno Awards in 2025?

If Tate is such a supporter of Canada, then why did she miss one of the biggest award shows of the year, the Juno Awards held in Vancouver? Well, it actually boils down to a scheduling conflict, not because she doesn’t like Canada or doesn’t want to be there.

Tate missed the 54th Annual Juno Awards because she already had prior engagements, including performances at Lollapalooza across various South American countries like Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Simply put, it was impossible for her to be at both events. Despite her absence, Tate still won four out of five awards, marking a major milestone in her career.

Tate McRae's parents currently live in Canada.

Although Tate's strong support for her Canadian roots doesn't necessarily mean she dislikes Trump, the fact that her parents still live in Calgary adds weight to the possibility that she might be leaning toward siding with her homeland over the president of the U.S.

Tate’s parents, Todd McRae and Tanja Rosner, had Tate and her brother Tucker while living in Calgary. Though they briefly moved to Muscat, Oman, for work-related purposes, per People, they later returned to Calgary. It was there that Tate graduated from Western Canada High School, and her brother attended Edge School in Calgary.