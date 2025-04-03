Does Gwen Stefani Support Donald Trump? "No Doubt" the Answer Might Surprise You "I can see how people would be curious, but I think it's pretty obvious who I am." By Ivy Griffith Published April 3 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There was a time when Gwen Stefani and her rock group No Doubt was topping the charts. As the face of the intersection between alternative rock and ska, Gwen was praised as a symbol of female empowerment. Yet it would seem that as she aged, Gwen shrugged off the mantle of rock rebel and instead donned another hat entirely. Her political beliefs took center stage in 2025 after President Donald Trump returned to the White House for a second term.

So does Gwen Stefani support Donald Trump? Here's what we know about the singer's politics and how her turn from seemingly anti-authority rebel to MAGA darling has spun the heads of internet denizens the world over.

Does Gwen Stefani support Donald Trump?

No Doubt was often hailed as the "eff you" of '90s rock from women to men in authority. With songs like "Just a Girl," "Under Construction," and "Don't Speak," Gwen managed to find a niche in a world of rock men, and her voice was a notable departure from contemporaries like Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera. So when it was revealed that Gwen might support Trump, one of those men in power she seemed to thumb her nose at, people were shocked. But the truth of her political beliefs isn't so easy to suss out.

On March 6, 2025, Gwen shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that featured right-wing commentator and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson and staunch Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie. She praised Jonathan, writing, "Wow Jonathan Roumie, you are a powerful inspirational human, what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being you gx." Disgusted fans began digging into her behavior online and uncovered some uncomfortable follows.

Wow @JonathanRoumie u r a powerful inspirational human what an what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being u gx https://t.co/hoSWn9QMAM — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 6, 2025 Source: X / @gwentefani

Those follows included people who post staunchly anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments and pro-MAGA beliefs. Additionally, she's married to country superstar Blake Shelton, who isn't quite an open supporter of Trump but has endorsed him in the past. Many fans have all but written Gwen off, assuming she supports Trump and MAGA ideology. Yet back in 2021, she told an interviewer something that contradicts her most recent behavior.

The internet has some big thoughts and feelings about Gwen's support for Trump.

While speaking with Paper Magazine in 2021, Gwen was asked about her political beliefs given her husband's near-endorsement of Trump. She answered, "I can see how people would be curious, but I think it's pretty obvious who I am. I've been around forever. I started my band because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late '70s, and it was really all about people coming together."

Gwen added, "The first song I ever wrote was a song called 'Different People,' which was on the Obama playlist, you know, a song about everyone being different and being the same and loving each other. The very first song I wrote." That statement seems to contradict her more contemporary embracing of right-wing ideology, but Gwen isn't clarifying any time soon. For now, fans will have to form their own opinions.

On TikTok, one fan shared a video captioned, "Finding out Gwen Stefani is MAGA now was not on my bingo card for 2025" with their hand over their mouth in shock. The song playing in the background is a Gwen song, with her voice crooning, "THIS S--T IS BANANAS! B-A-NA-NA-S!" In the comments, fans agreed. One wrote, "Younger Gwen would hate older Gwen." Another wrote, "She's married to Blake Shelton. Was there really a question?"

