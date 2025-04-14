“Your Dog Saved Your Life” — Mom’s Obsessive Planning Saves Her and Baby From Home Intruder "Charlie is a hero." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 14 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jessiebakerr1122

A mom said that her obsessiveness in formulating plans in the event an intruder broke into her own may've just saved hers, her baby's, and her dog's life. Jessie Baker (@jessiebakerr1122) detailed her account in a now-viral TikTok video that's accrued over 120,000 views.

Jessie begins her story, which she says was a horrifying confirmation of her "intrusive thoughts" coming true. This occurred while she was home alone one night with her baby. On this particular evening, like many others, she was working late.

Her laptop was placed on the kitchen counter and she was "plugging away" at responding to emails and other tasks for her job. Adjacent to the computer was her baby monitor and cell phone as it was "midnight" and her child was asleep at this time.

On the monitor, Jessie sees that her child is tossing and turning in her bed. Jessie adds that while she worked, a "velcro dog," her German short hair, who was at her side the entire time. On the monitor screen, Jessie clocked that her child ended up spitting her pacifier out of her mouth.

Seeing this, the mom decided to pop into the kids' room and put the pacifier back into her mouth, leaving all of her tech on the kitchen counter behind. Charlie, her pet dog, followed her as she walked into the baby's room, however, she noticed the pooch was acting differently.

Instead of accompanying her into the baby's room, Charlie decided to go into the master bedroom, which was situated right beside the kid's bedroom. Instantly, this set alarm bells ringing in Jessie's head. The strangeness of the situation was immediately confirmed by Charlie's barking, which alerted Jessie that something was off.

Source: TikTok | @jessiebakerr1122

Due to the sound of Charlie's bark, Jessie acknowledged that the dog was either spooked by some clothes she had hanging up in a weird way, or there was an intruder that could have potentially already been inside the house. Furthermore, she could pinpoint Charlie's location. Judging from the sound of her bark, she was able to isolate that there was indeed someone or something distressing the dog in her room.

Charlie's barking began to disturb her baby, but Jessie's primary concern was how to react in what could potentially be a life-threatening situation. It's not like she could call for her help because her phone was on the kitchen counter. Locked inside of her kid's room, she weighed her options.

In between Charlie's barks, Jessie tried to listen in and hear if there were any signs that someone was in her home or was trying to break inside of it. Not long after, she hears a shoe hit her dog, then hit the bench in front of her bed, then hit the floor. That gave her all of the confirmation that she needed to hear there was someone inside of the house.

Source: TikTok | @jessiebakerr1122

Because Jessie has played this scenario out in her head before, she immediately knew what to do. She cleared the area in front of the window in her baby's room, and waited for a loud bark from Charlie. When one came, she opened the window and kicked out the screen.

Next, she grabbed her baby and exited through the window and high-tailed it down her street. She arrived at a neighbor's house that she wasn't really close with but has exchanged greetings in the past. At this time, Jessie says it's around 1-1:30 a.m.

Thankfully, the neighbors had dogs who alerted them to someone at the door, and they came to greet Jessie, who was immediately apologetic while explaining the situation. Her neighbors welcomed her inside and got her and her daughter, who was still asleep, and got the two of them blankets as it was "freezing" outside.

Source: TikTok | @jessiebakerr1122

They phoned 911, who Jessie said was "wonderful" in listening to her assessment of the situation. Police quickly showed up, and Jessie said when she approached her home, she saw it was "lit up like Dodgers stadium." Cops then single file lined, guns drawn, entered the home via the window that Jessie left from.

After scanning the home, they didn't find the intruder, who presumably left during the chaos. Jessie said that the moral of the story was that she had already rehearsed the situation mentally before. Consequently, she had a plan to follow in the event of the scary emergency.