“I Want You to Be Uncomfortable” — Woman Picked up by Lyft Driver After Ignoring His Texts "Have your number changed." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 10 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @olindamorey

After getting a few drinks with her roommate, Olinda Morey (@olindamorey) and her pal ended up calling a Lyft so they could get back home. However, they soon noticed that the man who had picked them up was the same driver they had ridden with a week prior. In the video, she documented the terrifying encounter with the irate man that ensued throughout their ride.

Judging from the conversation in Olinda's now-viral clip, it appears that the driver informed her friend that he wanted to text her. It seems that the young woman indeed gave the driver her phone number, however, she didn't reply to his messages. He wasn't happy about that, and he ensured that Olinda's roommate knew it as he drove them and insisted she provide an answer as to why she didn't reply to his messages.

@olindamorey Some key points here: - we had consumed a few beverages. Thank god we weren’t drunker than we were. - he purposely missed our turn and told us he was driving us to New Jersey - he kept turning the light on to stare my roommate in her soul -we jumped out of the car at a red light when he had to stop #lyft #saftey ♬ original sound - Olinda Morey Source: TikTok | @olindamorey

The TikToker's recording of the harrowing drive begins with her recording herself in the backseat of the Lyft worker's car. She audibly comments on the awkwardness of the situation. "This is insanity," Olinda says right at the top of the clip. A text overlay in her video intones that she initially didn't think there was anything amiss. According to Olinda, she chalked it all up to a "funny coincidence."

"D--n, luck of the draw," she says after asking the driver if she routinely performs pick-ups and drop-offs in this vicinity. At this point in the video, the driver begins speaking, and an additional on-screen caption indicates it was this precise moment that both Olinda and her friend "realize[d] this isn't funny."

"Why did you do this?" the man asks Olinda. "Do what?" the TikToker asks him. "You know what I'm talking about," he tells her before she, again, acts like she doesn't know what he's talking about. Next, the man turns the light on inside the car, which she jokingly calls a "criminal offense."

The man then tells the woman that he informed her he'd be texting her, which she acknowledges. Olinda appears to squirm in her seat; both her and her friend are silent before the man says, "I texted you." There's further silence, which is broken by laughter by the two women. Olinda's friend remarks that she's feeling "uncomfortable" with the exchange.

Source: TikTok | @olindamorey

"Pull up your Whatsapp," the driver tells the young woman, who stammers before telling him that she's feeling nervous. The Lyft driver informs her that it's "OK" and she doesn't need to be anxious at all. This appears to do little to quell their fears.

Despite the man's exhortations, Olinda's friend said that she still feels "nervous" and references how the man flashed lights at them. Furthermore, she asks why the man decided to pick them up despite the fact that Olinda's roommate ignored his messages.

He said that yes, he did exactly just that and then called it "fate," followed by a laugh. Something the TikToker found "diabolical" while remarking that evoked a reaction of disgust. In a caption for the post, Olinda added additionally frightening details. She says that the driver intentionally kept missing the turn to their home.

Moreover, she explained why she and her friend were so giggly, and that's because they had "consumed a few beverages." Also, throughout the ride, the man consistently turned on the light in the car to stare right at her roommate, and he informed them that he was taking them to New Jersey.

He asks the woman again why she didn't text him back and speculated that Olinda's roommate was "busy," after laughing further. Another on-screen caption reads: "This is when we actually started to get freaked out." Her friend explained that she's a "full-time working girl" with a "second job." Olinda says again she's "confused" about the situation and why the man is so insistent about her not texting him back.

The driver, however, won't take no for an answer and demands Olinda's roommate open WhatsApp on her phone. He then asks Olinda's roommate if she's uncomfortable, and she replies that she is. There's a slight pause, and the man says, "I want you to be uncomfortable." "Oh," Olinda states before continuing, "that's actually horrible to say."

According to the latter portion of Olinda's caption on her video, she states that her and her friend were ultimately able to escape the car once the driver had stopped at a red light.

Commenters who saw the video were horrified by what they saw. Throngs of users on the application urged Olinda and her friend to report him to Lyft. One commenter recommended that Olinda's roommate change her phone number.