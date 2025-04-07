Rude Post Office Insults Woman After She Accidentally Uses His Tape "His name is Robert and we are not friends." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 7 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@christieandgaby

As someone who frequently visits the post office, there are a few things I’m always prepared for — a rude encounter and no tape (or pens, scissors, or anything else that could make shipping a package convenient). That’s why I always show up with my package labeled and ready to go. I’m in and out.

But unlike us seasoned mailers, TikToker @christieandgaby had just started selling on Etsy and wasn’t privy to the unspoken rules of the post office — with BYOT (bring your own tape) being one of the biggest ones. What should have been a quick and pleasant visit turned into one of the most ridiculous encounters — and according to the TikToker, it was all thanks to a rude post office worker named Robert. During the exchange, he even dropped the B word. Here’s her story.

Rude post office worker insults a woman after she accidentally uses his tape.

Encountering a rude postal worker isn’t exactly uncommon (I don’t know why, but many just aren’t pleasant — sorry!), but never have I ever dealt with someone like Robert.

So, @christieandgaby’s first run-in happened when she started selling on Etsy. She didn’t seal her package before heading to the post office because she wasn’t sure if she was supposed to without a worker checking it first. Once there, she noticed two rolls of tape — one for Priority Mail (which is a big no-no unless you’re mailing Priority) and a clear roll of tape.

I’ll stop right here and say this almost never happens because the post office is not your personal Staples. They do not provide free supplies. Anyway, she proceeded to use the clear tape to seal her package, and mid Skrrrch, a postal worker (Robert) yelled across the room, "Ma’am, you’re not allowed to use that tape!" (Apparently, it was his.)

She kindly asks, "OK, so which tape should I use?" and he tells her she has to buy tape if she needs to seal her package. She confirms, "I have to buy tape just to seal my package?" and Robert rudely replies, "That’s what I said, isn’t it?" Mind you, this is all happening in front of everyone else at the post office.

By the time she gets to the front of the line, she offers an apology to Robert because hey, she accidentally used his tape. But his response? Probably one of the most humiliating things I’ve ever heard said to a grown woman. Robert tells her she didn’t pay for the tape, so she needs to take it off. Cue the jaw drop. So she takes off the tape, and he "wads it up and throws it away." So much for being environmentally conscious!

But that’s not even the worst part. Not only does he call the TikToker out in the middle of a packed post office and tell her to remove his tape, but after she steps out of line to buy her own roll and gets back in line, an elderly woman goes to Robert’s counter and says she forgot to tape her package. And what does Robert do? He pulls out his tape and tapes it for her! The nerve!

And it gets better. Once the TikToker gets back to his counter, tape in hand, Robert prints her receipt, circles the area to complete a customer service survey, and then proceeds to say, "Have a nice day, you nasty little b---h." She says she avoided that post office for a month because she was scared of him, and honestly, I’d probably do the same. His behavior was over the top!

Eventually, she went back because that location was the most convenient. And from then on, every visit has been unpleasant, all thanks to Robert. After New Year’s, she returned again (this time her package was taped and ready to go), and she dropped it in a bin labeled "Package Drop Off" — which others were using too.