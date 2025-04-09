Pregnant Woman's SIL Tries to Claim Her Baby as Her Own, Tells Family She's Her Surrogate "Do NOT let ANY of his family babysit EVER." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 8 2025, 10:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ollieolliefreedomfries

By now, we’ve all probably realized no family is perfect. There’s always at least one person who deserves a little extra attention, in other words, someone you need to keep an eye on because they may have a screw or two loose. While it can take years to figure out who this person is in a family, one woman learned just months into her pregnancy who that person is in her husband's family.

In a TikTok shared by Belle Blake (whose video actually tells the story of another woman, though she kind of makes it sound like it’s her own), she recounts how a pregnant woman (we’ll call her Sarah) discovered her sister-in-law had been telling the whole family that Sarah was actually carrying the baby for her. Oh, and to top it off, the family even threw a baby shower for the sister-in-law as if she was the one going to have a baby. Here's the wild story and how Sarah handled it.

Pregnant woman says her sister-in-law told her family she is her surrogate.

Before I jump into this wild story, let me clarify that Belle’s video, which has garnered over 420,000 likes, is being told as if she’s the one dealing with this dilemma. In reality, she’s telling the story of "Sarah," who reached out to Belle for help sharing her experience. Here’s what happened.

Belle says Sarah and her husband are expecting a child, and while they don’t keep too close in contact with his family due to a "strained relationship," they decided to get together seven months into her pregnancy for a dinner.

After traveling about two to three hours to get to her husband’s family’s home, Sarah says everything is set up for a baby shower celebration. Since she’s pregnant, she assumed it was for her and her husband. Nice, right? Just wait.

So as they walk in, her husband’s mom was very excited to see her, giving her the impression that "OK, maybe she likes me" because she thought she didn’t. She even mentioned how excited she was for her new grandbaby.

But here’s where things took a very (very!) strange turn. Sarah says her mother-in-law put a sash on her that read "Surrogate Mom," while her sister-in-law was sporting a sash that said "Mother to Be." Yikes!

Widely confused, Sarah asked her mother-in-law for some clarification, even wondering if the sister-in-law is pregnant because, you know, she’s not a surrogate. And the family conceded, "You’re having a baby for her."

Apparently, Sarah’s sister-in-law has been trying to conceive for years with her husband and has had no luck. But apparently, she told her family that Sarah and her husband were having a baby for them. At this point, I’m getting major Handmaid’s Tale vibes here. Remember when Serena Waterford goes to live with the Wheelers, who are trying to take her baby in Season 5?

After getting tons of update requests from commenters, Belle later returned to TikTok with an update from "Sarah." Turns out, Sarah’s husband took swift action. He blocked every family member, cut off all contact, and they went to the courthouse to secure an order of protection against the sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law.

To put more distance between themselves and his family, Sarah’s husband accepted a job across the country, bringing them closer to her family instead.