Heartless Woman Doesn't Want Her BF to Spend Money on a Life-Saving Surgery for His Dog

You can probably tell from the title that I side with the man and his dog in this story. You will too. Just wait. In a post on Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" a man explains that his 4-year-old dog was just diagnosed with cancer.

The vet said they caught it early enough that with with surgery and chemotherapy, she should fully recover and live a full life, which is great news. The not-so-great news is that treatment will cost between $9,000-$10,000. However, he's been putting money away for a while just in case something like this happened. (What a responsible pet owner!!)

When he told his girlfriend of two years about his dog, she asked what he was going to do. "It's not like she expected me to have that kind of money lying around," he wrote. And if he hadn't been saving specifically for something like this, he wouldn't be able to afford her treatment.

But he has, so he can! Good news, right? Well, when he told his girlfriend about the account, expecting her to have a normal reaction like, "Oh thank God," or, "We'll get through this," she flipped out.

He writes, "She was upset because 1. She didn't know about the account, and 2. I'd be spending so much money when she's out of a job and struggling. She moved in with me a few months ago and doesn't have to pay rent."

She was laid off, which yes, sucks, but she truly thinks he shouldn't spend the money to save his dog's life. Rather, she thinks he should save the money for them for if / when they get married or have kids. Honey, that "if" is getting bigger with every word you say. He refused and scheduled the treatment for his dog because he is a human being with a heart and not a money-fueled robot.

All of this happened, of course, while they're quarantined together, so they're in a huge fight now. His girlfriend is still upset that he's choosing to take care of his dog instead of saving that money for their future.

Commenters ran to his defense. "She acts like your dog doesn't even matter. I really really wish all the best to your dog," one person wrote. "A dog is a family member. I''m literally so mad. Also, it's $10K, that's not a sum that grants your future. That's a car, not a house."

Couldn't have said it better myself. A dog is part of your family. Within reason, you do what you can to make sure your dog has a happy life. If the odds were worse, if she was 13 years old and wouldn't live long after treatment, maybe you reconsider. But all signs point to her being able to live a full, happy life if she has this treatment.

I honestly don't know if I could continue dating someone who thought my dog's life was that expendable. I'm wondering how she lives and interacts with this dog and if it was clear before this how callous she is.

One commenter wrote that she's basically saying, "Just let your dog die so I can have an expensive wedding babe." If I was this guy, I don't even think I'd be able to look at my girlfriend the same way after this. It sucks that they're quarantined together.

In an edit to his original post, OP explains that his girlfriend isn't really a pet person and had never had one before she moved in with him. He writes, "If it came down to it, I would of course choose Summer over my gf. And based on our conversation last night it unfortunately seems like an ultimatum may be coming from her."