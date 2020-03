Woman Thinks Dog-Friendly Office Is a Daycare and Drops Her Dog There for Months

Everyone except them had a dog and they always felt left out. While we're setting the scene, it's important to note that there was a doggy daycare across the street. "One day," they write, "a very frantic woman came in and she had an absolutely massive basset hound with her... She ran up to me and said, 'Do you work here?' and I said, 'Yes, how can I help you?' and she said, 'I wasn't sure if you took walk-ins but I read online I could just drop him off? I tried to call but no answer.'"