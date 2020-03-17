Logo
We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Animals
featured-wfh-pets-1584467814112.jpg
Source: Twitter

20 Pets Who Are Ecstatic Their Owners Are Working From Home

By

With lots of people working from home these days, there has never been a better time for America's pets. Suddenly, their owners don't leave for large chunks of the day anymore. They don't even get dressed. Some of them rarely shower. But I digress. 

The point is that pets all over the country, and probably the rest of the world too, have no idea that there's a pandemic. They just know that they get to cuddle their humans all day now, and that's all that matters to them. People everywhere are sharing snapshots of what their workday looks like now that their pets are involved, and I have to say, things are much more adorable this way.

1-wfh-pets-1584464371335.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Cats notoriously love to crawl all over laptops, which can be a problem if you're trying to work on said laptop. One person had a genius solution: If you have a heating pad, plug it in right next to your laptop, and your cat will most likely gravitate toward that instead.

2-wfh-pets-1584464397419.jpeg
Source: Twitter

For some work-from-home buddies, they're excited that you're home, but they can't understand why you spend all day tapping your fingers and staring into that rectangle thing. Why can't you play with them? This is not as fun as first seemed to be.

3-wfh-pets-1584464412400.jpg
Source: Reddit

This face. This face should win the award for Best Face. I love it so much. I can't imagine this person is getting anything done with that face peeking through from behind their laptop. I know I wouldn't.

4-wfh-pets-1584464434749.jpeg
Source: Twitter

There's something off about this computer mouse... I feel like they're not usually this spiky...or adorable, for that matter. Eh, whatever! Maybe it's just one of those fancy, ergonomic ones.

5-wfh-pets-1584464449118.jpeg
Source: Twitter

This cat's name is Pinto Bean and he is a supermodel. Sure, he's messed up all the files in your office, but look at that pose. It's worth it.

6-wfh-pets-1584464463283.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Smoky is like, "Hey, hey. You're here, I'm here. And yet, you are sitting on a chair, looking at something that's not me, not petting me. This is unacceptable. Please rectify this situation as soon as possible. Thank you."

7-wfh-pets-1584464478391.jpeg
Source: Twitter

This cat owner moved a whole ottoman next to their desk so their cat could sit next to them while they work, but the cat has decided to sit on the floor, stare at them, and whine instead. Sounds about right.

8-wfh-pets-1584464494548.jpeg
Source: Twitter

"Oh, hello there. It looks like you may need help. This evil metal box seems to have hypnotized you. That's OK. Just look to the right. I'm here. I'm soft. Pet me instead. We'll get you out of this harrowing situation. Don't worry. Just take my paw."

9-wfh-pets-1584464516051.jpeg
Source: Twitter

This little bunny got so excited their owner is working from home that they hopped until they could hop no more. Now, it's time for a nap. How frickin' cute?!

10-wfh-pets-1584464533424.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Why does this cat look fully engaged in whatever's happening on the screen? This cat... This cat understands. I think we are witnessing the beginning of the feline takeover. This photo should scare you.

11-wfh-pets-1584464552405.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Oops. See, you're not normally home when this pupper rolls around your bed and all over your pillow. I'm sure you can understand. She just missed you. 

12-wfh-pets-1584464571544.jpeg
Source: Twitter

He knows that you're working. He knows you have stuff to get done. But he also knows that there is no way that you can resist that face. When he smiles, it's all over. That's how they get you.

13-wfh-pets-1584464585059.jpg
Source: Reddit

I honestly have no idea how one would be able to get anything done with this face staring up at you all day. Holy cross-eyed cuteness, this is too much.

14-wfh-pets-1584464650278.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Have you ever seen a dog more at peace? I think not. This is the happiest dog that there has ever been. Just fully content that his owner is home and he has a fresh sunbeam to lie in.

15-wfh-pets-1584464662693.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Don't worry. When you work from home, your dog will make sure you know when it's time to take a break and go for a walk. What they do is sit there and stare at you until you can't take it anymore.

16-wfh-pets-1584464677393.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Good luck trying to ever leave the house again. This dog has found her spot. It's hugging the arm of her person, and she's not planning to let go anytime soon.

17-wfh-pets-1584464694382.jpeg
Source: Twitter

This dog finally has everything she ever wanted. Her owner's working from home. All her socks are spread out around her. And that is literally all she ever needs.

18-wfh-pets-1584464709173.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Forget the computer; this cat is going to lie all over her owner's face. This is what we call a "face hugger." You may think that's a sinister term associated with the monster from Alien, but indeed, it is about this cat.

19-wfh-pets-1584464722993.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Listen, this office assistant may have adorable puppy eyes, but that's not going to get him out of the cleaning that this workspace so desperately needs. Get to work, bud!

I have watched this video approximately a million times since I first found it. Even if your pet doesn't quite show it this way, I have a feeling this is exactly how they're all feeling now that you are home all day every day. 

More from Distractify:

Memes About Working From Home During Coronapocalypse to Brighten up Your Virtual Office

Tips for Working From Home Through the Coronavirus Outbreak

This Disfigured Dog Is Getting Lots of Love as He Recovers After Being Rescued