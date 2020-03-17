20 Pets Who Are Ecstatic Their Owners Are Working From Home

20 Pets Who Are Ecstatic Their Owners Are Working From HomeBy Robin Zlotnick
With lots of people working from home these days, there has never been a better time for America's pets. Suddenly, their owners don't leave for large chunks of the day anymore. They don't even get dressed. Some of them rarely shower. But I digress.
The point is that pets all over the country, and probably the rest of the world too, have no idea that there's a pandemic. They just know that they get to cuddle their humans all day now, and that's all that matters to them. People everywhere are sharing snapshots of what their workday looks like now that their pets are involved, and I have to say, things are much more adorable this way.
Cats notoriously love to crawl all over laptops, which can be a problem if you're trying to work on said laptop. One person had a genius solution: If you have a heating pad, plug it in right next to your laptop, and your cat will most likely gravitate toward that instead.
For some work-from-home buddies, they're excited that you're home, but they can't understand why you spend all day tapping your fingers and staring into that rectangle thing. Why can't you play with them? This is not as fun as first seemed to be.
This face. This face should win the award for Best Face. I love it so much. I can't imagine this person is getting anything done with that face peeking through from behind their laptop. I know I wouldn't.
There's something off about this computer mouse... I feel like they're not usually this spiky...or adorable, for that matter. Eh, whatever! Maybe it's just one of those fancy, ergonomic ones.
This cat's name is Pinto Bean and he is a supermodel. Sure, he's messed up all the files in your office, but look at that pose. It's worth it.
Smoky is like, "Hey, hey. You're here, I'm here. And yet, you are sitting on a chair, looking at something that's not me, not petting me. This is unacceptable. Please rectify this situation as soon as possible. Thank you."
This cat owner moved a whole ottoman next to their desk so their cat could sit next to them while they work, but the cat has decided to sit on the floor, stare at them, and whine instead. Sounds about right.
"Oh, hello there. It looks like you may need help. This evil metal box seems to have hypnotized you. That's OK. Just look to the right. I'm here. I'm soft. Pet me instead. We'll get you out of this harrowing situation. Don't worry. Just take my paw."
This little bunny got so excited their owner is working from home that they hopped until they could hop no more. Now, it's time for a nap. How frickin' cute?!
Why does this cat look fully engaged in whatever's happening on the screen? This cat... This cat understands. I think we are witnessing the beginning of the feline takeover. This photo should scare you.
Oops. See, you're not normally home when this pupper rolls around your bed and all over your pillow. I'm sure you can understand. She just missed you.
He knows that you're working. He knows you have stuff to get done. But he also knows that there is no way that you can resist that face. When he smiles, it's all over. That's how they get you.
I honestly have no idea how one would be able to get anything done with this face staring up at you all day. Holy cross-eyed cuteness, this is too much.
Have you ever seen a dog more at peace? I think not. This is the happiest dog that there has ever been. Just fully content that his owner is home and he has a fresh sunbeam to lie in.
Don't worry. When you work from home, your dog will make sure you know when it's time to take a break and go for a walk. What they do is sit there and stare at you until you can't take it anymore.
Good luck trying to ever leave the house again. This dog has found her spot. It's hugging the arm of her person, and she's not planning to let go anytime soon.
This dog finally has everything she ever wanted. Her owner's working from home. All her socks are spread out around her. And that is literally all she ever needs.
Forget the computer; this cat is going to lie all over her owner's face. This is what we call a "face hugger." You may think that's a sinister term associated with the monster from Alien, but indeed, it is about this cat.
Listen, this office assistant may have adorable puppy eyes, but that's not going to get him out of the cleaning that this workspace so desperately needs. Get to work, bud!
I have watched this video approximately a million times since I first found it. Even if your pet doesn't quite show it this way, I have a feeling this is exactly how they're all feeling now that you are home all day every day.
