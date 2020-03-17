20 Pets Who Are Ecstatic Their Owners Are Working From Home

With lots of people working from home these days, there has never been a better time for America's pets. Suddenly, their owners don't leave for large chunks of the day anymore. They don't even get dressed. Some of them rarely shower. But I digress.

The point is that pets all over the country, and probably the rest of the world too, have no idea that there's a pandemic. They just know that they get to cuddle their humans all day now, and that's all that matters to them. People everywhere are sharing snapshots of what their workday looks like now that their pets are involved, and I have to say, things are much more adorable this way.