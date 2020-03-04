We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
This Disfigured Dog Is Getting Lots of Love as He Recovers After Being Rescued

Someone saw a dog with a severely disfigured face wandering the streets and posted his photo in a local Facebook group. It didn't take long for rescuers to swoop in and transform this stray pup's life forever. 

Phoenix is a pit bull, but you might not know it from looking at him. He has very little fur on his face. His skin seems to have swelled on his snout, and his nose is all but nonexistent. The good people at Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue in Skiatook, OK, didn't hesitate to take Phoenix in, determined to help a dog who had clearly suffered a great deal.