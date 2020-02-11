A Cat Ate a Weed Cookie and Got Ridiculously, Hilariously High

Carmine assures us Carmilla was ultimately fine. "I wanna preface this by saying she's fine," she writes, "because this cat is an indestructible Dumpster Demon TM with a stomach of steel. Her father was a raccoon and her mother ate and s--t nails. She'd fight god for half a stale bagel and win." Is it just me, or is this cat also your new hero?

"Secondly," she continues, "this is on me because I'm fully aware that both my garbage monsters would eat the entire actual trash can and all of its contents if they could fit it in their mouths, so I should have known better than to leave food unattended."