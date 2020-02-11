We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Animals
featured-high-cat-1581446006795.jpg
Source: Twitter

A Cat Ate a Weed Cookie and Got Ridiculously, Hilariously High

By

Carmine Deville is a model, burlesque producer, and cat mom. She's got two of them. They're black, they're adorable, and one of them, Carmilla, recently got very, very high after eating a weed cookie that Carmine accidentally left out for a minute in a place that her cats could reach. 

Carmine wrote an entire epic thread chronicling her poor cat's adventure with being extremely, hilariously high, and it went totally viral.