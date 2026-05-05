Dolly Parton Shared a Health Update With Her Fans Following More Show Cancellations "I have some good news and a little bad news." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 5 2026, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

No one is ready to hear that Dolly Parton, known for decades as a country singer with larger-than-life hair and, well, everything else, isn't doing well. So when she gave her fans a health update on social media, it helped calm down some who were a bit more worried than others.

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Now, Dolly's fans want to know what illness she has in 2026 and what it means for her future as a performer. She announced cancellations in 2025 due to her health, but fans expected her to quickly get back on the horse. Dolly has been performing almost nonstop for such a long time that any lull in her career is immediately cause for concern for her fans.

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What illness does Dolly Parton have in 2026?

Dolly posted a video on Instagram in May 2026 to share some details about her illness and health. In the video, she jokes about comparing her body to a car, with a "busted muffler" and "transmission slipping." However, she also adds that her health is the reason she has had to scale back on shows and why the cancellations keep coming.

"Well, hey there, it's Dolly, and I am here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life," Dolly says in the video. "First, it's concerning my health, and I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is I'm responding really well to meds and treatments, and I'm improving every day."

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The bad news, according to Dolly in her video, is that it's going to take "a little while" before she is ready for the stage again. But why is Dolly on medication? She explains that she is getting treatment for her digestive system and immune system. It could have something to do with the kidney stones she dealt with in late 2025.

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In many cases, kidney stones can be treated quickly. But, according to the Cleveland Clinic, if you've had them once, you do stand a stronger chance of getting them again. Dolly hasn't publicly shared if her 2026 illness is directly due to kidney stones, either past or present, but she does cite that health issue when she explains her continued digestive problems.

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Is Dolly Parton going to play in Las Vegas again?

In late 2025, Dolly rescheduled a multi-show residency in Las Vegas for September 2026. Then, in May 2026, she canceled the rescheduled shows. While she did note on Instagram that she wants to get to a "stage performance level" again with her health, she didn't share any concrete plans to play in Las Vegas after 2026.