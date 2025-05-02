"We Were Together 60 Years" — Dolly Parton Opens up About Husband Carl Dean’s Death "I get very emotional when people bring it up..." By Jennifer Farrington Updated May 2 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Finding the love of your life at a young age and sticking with that person for the rest of your life is rare, even more so in the music and entertainment industries. But Dolly Parton and her late husband Carl Dean defied the odds. She met him when she was just 18 (and he was around 20 or 21), and they spent 60 joyful years together. Carl passed away on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82.

Dolly, now 79, is navigating life without the man she shared so many beautiful memories with, a heartbreaking loss given their decades-long devotion to one another. Although Carl preferred to stay out of the spotlight (and Dolly pretty much took it all up), but that doesn’t take away from the influence and impact he had on her life and music. In May 2025, just two months after his passing, Dolly opened up about his death, and here’s what she had to say.

Here's what Dolly Parton said about her husband Carl Dean's death.

Source: Mega

During a May 2, 2025 interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, Dolly Parton opened up about her husband Carl Dean’s death. The conversation was initiated by Savannah, not Dolly, who gently asked how she was doing, given that the loss was still so fresh.

Dolly admitted, "I get very emotional when people bring it up," but continued, "We were together 60 years. I've loved him since I was 18 years old." She added, "It's a big adjustment — just trying to change patterns and habits. And I’ll do fine. I’m very involved in my work, and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me. I’ll always miss him, of course, and I’ll always love him."

@todayshow "I'll always love him." Music legend Dolly Parton reflects on the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, saying it’s “a big adjustment” and that she’ll “always miss him." 💕 ♬ original sound - TODAY Show - TODAY Show

While Dolly was able to speak about her husband with more ease than one might expect, heavy emotions still come in waves. She recalled riding through Dollywood shortly after Carl’s death, and when she was returned back to her van, she just "boohooed for the longest time" because she was so "bottled up" with emotion.

Savannah reminded her that fans from all over the world were sending love and support — and Dolly acknowledged the outpouring, saying she received so many cards and flowers. She even joked, "I didn’t know Carl Dean was so famous." For those who have been more focused on Dolly’s career than her personal life, it's worth noting that Carl preferred to stay out of the spotlight, but was always in the background, cheering on Dolly every step of the way.

Dolly Parton's husband preferred a private life, running his own paving company.

Dolly and Carl's love story began in 1964 outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville, and just two years later, in 1966, they were married, according to her official website. A year after their marriage, Dolly's music career took off, and it hasn't slowed down since. Meanwhile, Carl preferred to keep his life private, working as an asphalt paver before eventually becoming the owner of his own paving company.

