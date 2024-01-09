Home > Entertainment Dominic Sessa Crushed It in 'The Holdovers,' but Who Are His Parents? Dominic Sessa is the breakout star of 'The Holdovers,' and people want to know more about where he comes from! Who are his parents? By Sarah Walsh Jan. 9 2024, Published 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Dominic Sessa was born on Oct. 25, 2002, in Cherry Hill, N.J. He has swiftly risen to prominence in the entertainment industry. Currently pursuing his education at Carnegie Mellon University, Sessa's journey into acting began with an unexpected twist during his high school years. He attended Deerfield Academy, a prestigious preparatory school in Massachusetts, where he discovered his passion for the performing arts.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite growing up in South Jersey with a primary focus on hockey, fate had different plans for Dominic! And a twist of fate led him to a path of acting that culminated in his breakout role as Angus Tully, in Alexander Payne's acclaimed coming-of-age film, The Holdovers. This unexpected turn of events has not only defined Sessa's early career but has also sparked curiosity about the individuals who played pivotal roles in shaping his life — his parents.

Who are Dominic Sessa's parents?

Source: Getty Images

Dominic Sessa's familial background is pretty complicated. Raised in South Jersey, Dominitic lost his father at the tender age of 14. According to The New Yorker, his father was a "payroll guy." After the loss, Dominic was left to navigate the challenges of adolescence without his father's guidance. His mother stepped into the role of providing support and stability. A dedicated teacher, Dominic's mother played a crucial part in nurturing his growth, both personally and academically.

Article continues below advertisement

The resilience exhibited by the Sessa family in the face of adversity undoubtedly contributed to shaping Dominic's character and determination. While specific details about Dominic's parents remain limited, the influence of his mother's teaching profession and the impact of his father's untimely passing have definitely shaped the actor.

Dominic got his breakout role at a high school audition!

Dominic was a hockey-loving teenager turned budding actor on the verge of stardom, and he didn't even know it! The turning point came during Dominic's time at Deerfield Academy, where a broken femur shattered his dreams of becoming a hockey star. In search of an alternative activity, Dominic reluctantly turned to drama. Little did he know that this decision would set the stage for his remarkable journey in the world of acting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Active in the school's theater program, Dominic quickly became a fixture in school plays. However, it was the unexpected visit of casting director Susan Shopmaker for Alexander Payne's film The Holdovers. that propelled him into the limelight.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the 12 students who auditioned for a role in the movie, Dominic stood out and caught the discerning eye of the director himself. Alexander, impressed by Dominic's natural acting talent and his ability to access genuine emotions for his performances, cast him as Angus Tully, a troubled teenager at a New England boarding school in the 1970s. This breakthrough marked the beginning of Dominic's acting career and earned him recognition as one of Variety's "10 Actors to Watch for 2023."