Don Johnson Has Five Bio Kids, Including Famed Actor Dakota Johnson

Fans of the classic series Miami Vice recognize the face of Don Johnson, who famously played Detective James Crockett on the hit show. The series ran for five years in the '80s and built up a hefty fan following. Don later went on to star in The Hot Spot, Paradise, and Nash Bridges among others.

Throughout the years, Don married several times and welcomed multiple children. Here's what we know about his kids and the woman he has been married to for over two decades.

Don Johnson has five bio kids: three with his wife, and two with other women.

Don became a father for the first time when he was dating his then-girlfriend Patti D'Arbanville. They welcomed Don's first son, Jesse Wayne, in 1982. Prior to Jesse's birth, Don had struggled with risky behavior and dangerous choices. According to People, he credits Jesse's birth with saving his life. Don cleaned up his act once he became a father, opening up a new world of family for the young actor.

After Jesse, Don welcomed his eldest daughter in 1989 with actor Melanie Griffith. Don and Melanie married and divorced in the 1970s but reconciled before welcoming daughter Dakota Mayi. Dakota is a famed actor in her own right, going by her full name of Dakota Johnson. While married to Melanie, he adopted Melanie's son, Alexander.

Don then married Kelley Phleger in 1999, and they have stayed together for over two decades. Together, they share three kids: Atherton Grace, Jasper Breckenridge, and Deacon James. In 2006, Don told OK! Magazine that he was much more relaxed with his younger kids than his older two and his adopted son. Don shared, "I love kids, so it's more good times, more joy and more fun. It's no less exciting this time than it was the first time" (excerpt via People).

Here's what we know about Don's wife, Kelley Phleger.

In May 2023, Don shared that a conversation with singer and songwriter legend Bob Dylan made him realize what true love was and that he had found it with Kelley. He told Parade, "Obviously, she’s a saint. I was with Bob Dylan one time, and I was having relationship issues, and Bob looks up at me and goes, ‘Well, see, love is about kindness, trust and respect, isn’t it?’ And that’s the embodiment of Kelley.” He added, "We’re lovers and friends and it’s fun. She’s an amazing woman."

Kelley is a graduate of Berkeley who once worked as a teacher at a Montessori nursery school in California. The Phleger family is renowned in its own right, as Kelley's father served as a Wells Fargo board member for a number of years, according to People. According to the outlet, Don and Kelley met at a party in the mid-1990s, and he knew from the moment they met that they would eventually marry.

