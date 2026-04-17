Donald Trump Blasts UK Over Iran Stance, Says “Will Never Succeed” as Keir Starmer Pushes Back “My position on the Iran war has been clear from the start. We’re not going to get dragged into this war. It is not our war.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 17 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Sir Kier Starmer and Donald Trump

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer ripped into Donald Trump on Wednesday after the President attacked the UK over its decision to distance itself from the U.S. attacks on Iran. In a phone interview with Sky News, Trump sounded frustrated when talking about the strained relationship with the UK. He didn’t stop there. He criticised Keir’s immigration policies and even said that the country will never succeed.

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He spoke about his close friendship with King Charles III. The British monarch is scheduled for a four-day trip to the U.S., which commences on April 27. Buckingham Palace released details of the visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla to Washington, Washington DC, New York, and Virginia to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Source: MEGA Sir Kier Starmer

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“It's the relationship where, when we asked them for help, they were not there. When we needed them, they were not there. When we didn't need them, they were not there. And they still aren't there,” the President said.

He continued, “... we gave them a good trade deal. Better than I had to. Which can always be changed. But we gave them a trade deal that was very good because they're having a lot of problems. Energy is causing them problems because, think of it, they won't use the North Sea, and yet they buy a lot of their energy from Norway, which uses the North Sea, and they pay double the price. What's going on there?”

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Keir Starmer Refused to Back Down After Trump's Brutal Attack on the UK

Keir addressed Donald Trump’s comments during a House of Commons session. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey questioned the viability of King Charles III visiting the United States in the wake of such hostile remarks from Trump. ​Davey expressed concern, stating, "President Trump is one of the most unpredictable people we have seen on the world stage, and I hope he does not embarrass our monarch.”

BREAKING : UK 🇬🇧 PM Kier Starmer hits back at Donald Trump after Trump mocked him



"No matter what, we are not going to participate in war against 🇮🇷 Iran. We will not give bases to the US to attack" 🔥



At this point, every leader is humiliating Trump and Netanyahu. The world… pic.twitter.com/MHxdIYVCHf — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) March 17, 2026 Source: X Kier Starmer blasts Trump SOURCE:X/@AMOCKX2022

Speaking to the Parliament, Keir stressed that he will not let his country get sabotaged by a war they didn’t start. “My position on the Iran war has been clear from the start. We’re not going to get dragged into this war. It is not our war.”

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He added, “A lot of pressure has been applied to me to take a different course, and that pressure included what happened last night. I’m not going to change my mind. I’m not going to yield. It is not in our national interest to join this war, and we will not do so.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey highlights @Stone_SkyNews' call with Donald Trump in which the president suggested he could rip up his trade deal with the UK.



Listen to Sir Keir Starmer's response ⬇️https://t.co/qSCipyF7dg



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/6UwiazV4ZD — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 15, 2026 Source: X Ed Davey highlights Trump's call with Sky News SOURCE: X/@SKYNEWS