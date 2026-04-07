"Real Loser" — Trump Lashes Out at Fox News Host in Fiery Rant, Demands Her Removal “I watch Jessica, and I’m not a fan.” By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 7 2026, 5:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Donald Trump wants Fox News host Jessica Tarlov removed

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov has grabbed the headlines after facing strong criticism from President Donald Trump. As part of a fiery post on Truth Social, President Trump recently slammed Shannon Bream, also a Fox News host. While voicing his displeasure against Shannon, the president demanded that Jessica be removed and taken off the air.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump

The online outburst comes after Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democratic Congressman, was seen on a Fox News show alongside Shannon. President Trump accused the representative of spreading Democratic propaganda on the show and criticized Shannon for not calling him out.

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The topic of discussion on the show was the SAVE America Act, a President Trump-led bill that seeks to safeguard voter rights and make eligibility for voting stricter. However, voter rights groups have stated that the law will make it difficult for citizens to vote, as there does not seem to be provisions for legal name changes, such as in cases after marriage.

Donald Trump Was Critical About Jessica Tarlov in an Interview With 'the Five'

Jessica, who was the second person to face the wrath of the president on his Truth Social post, had received criticism from President Trump during the latter's telephonic interview with The Five, a show for which Jessica is one of the hosts. Though he was not interviewed by Jessica, he did mention her. “I watch Jessica, and I’m not a fan,” the president said on the March 26 episode of The Five.

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“For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air.” Autocratic psycho Trump tries to censor Fox News, demands they fire one of their few critical voices of him. pic.twitter.com/C1lVxQzpVN — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@MikeSington An X post calling out Donald Trump over his rant against the Fox News hosts.

“And she uses fake numbers. She’ll give, ‘Well, he’s only polling [at] 42 percent.’ That’s not right. Polling very high, actually. You know, polls are just like -- I hate people that use fake polls because polls are just like bad journalists. You know, bad journalists, they write fake stories. Well, fake polls do damage also. But that’s the thing. I’m sure I’d like her. I’m sure she’s a lovely person,” President Trump added.

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The president has criticized television hosts before, with Fox News hosts like Jessica being regular targets of the commander in chief. President Trump had taken a jibe at Jessica in July 2025 as well, when he called her a "real loser." At the time, Jessica was conducting a show with a focus on gun violence in the country, and had advocated for gun control.

What the Save Act Is All About

Having spent much of Joe Biden’s presidential term accusing the Democrats of vote fraud, President Trump has been trying to push for voter reform for a while. His agenda is going to make it mandatory for voters to produce IDs at polling booths, along with proof of citizenship.

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Valid documentation that is indicative of citizenship would be U.S. passports, military service record in the United States military that can verify a place of birth in the country, a valid government photo ID card, and a few others. Having any one of these while voting would be considered a valid proof of citizenship.

Meryl Streep: The SAVE America Act, if that passes, all the married women that have changed their names are going have to go to the registrar and prove who they are. Otherwise, when you get to the voting booth in November, you might be disqualified, because your name on your… pic.twitter.com/Xxzjb7UBMB — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 2, 2026 Source: X/@HQNewsNow Actress Meryl Streep highlights one of the many issues with the SAVE America Act.

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The bill does not include a phase-in period, and has no provisions for additional federal funding for any state responsibility it creates. It has also made it difficult for people to opt for mail-in votes, and is opposed to other motor voter laws.