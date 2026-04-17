Donald Trump Slams Zohran Mamdani’s “Tax, Tax, Tax” Plan for New Yorkers Donald Trump will also be a party effected by the policy directly. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated April 17 2026, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega Donald Trump's administration accquired th jet for deportation missions.

Donald Trump has criticized Zohran Mamdani after previously saying he would not mind living in a city run by the mayor. The response comes after Mamdani introduced a tax proposal targeting ultra-wealthy New Yorkers. Mamdani, who identifies as a democratic socialist, said that by taxing global elites and high-income residents in New York, the government could generate additional funds to support the city’s infrastructure and help balance the budget.

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Source: Mega Zohran Mamdani and his wife at his inauguration

The Idea is to Make Sure the Fiscal Deficit is Balanced Out

Zohran Mamdani reiterated the goals of his administration in the city, stating that he wants the ultra-wealthy to pay what is owed so that working-class New Yorkers do not have to struggle.

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BREAKING: Trump just attacked Mayor Mamdani.



Note that Mamdani has a much better approval rating than Trump does. pic.twitter.com/oauz6BobGs — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 16, 2026 Source: @krassenstein An X User Compares Trump's approval rating s to Mamdani's

He said, “Alongside the governor, our administration is fighting every day to make sure we address this fiscal deficit fairly, where the wealthy contribute what they owe and our budget reflects our commitment to working New Yorkers being priced out of our city.”

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Donald Trump, a longtime New York resident, falls within the group that Zohran Mamdani has proposed to tax at higher rates. He responded to the policy on Truth Social, writing, “It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE.”

He further wrote, “The TAX, TAX, TAX policies are so wrong. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, and fast. History has proven this ‘stuff’ just doesn’t work.”

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Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani Had a Civil Conversation In the White House

Following Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor, there was significant attention around his meeting with Donald Trump. Reports suggested the two had a productive conversation behind closed doors. When speaking to the press, Trump downplayed questions about Mamdani’s criticism of him, a moment that drew mixed reactions online across the political spectrum.

Source: Mega Donald Trump