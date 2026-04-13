Donald Trump Targets Pope Leo XIV as Barack Obama Link Raises Questions “Pope Leo XIV is a registered voter in Will County, Illinois. He re-registered at this address after leaving Peru in 2023. He voted in every recent Republican primary before Donald Trump won the nomination in 2016. He also voted in the 2024 presidential election.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 13 2026, 8:20 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV's clandestine meeting with Democratic strategist David Axelrod on April 9 has prompted people to come up with all sorts of conjectures. The pontiff's association with Axelrod, who served as a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, in the wake of the year's midterm elections, suggests a significant announcement, experts believe.

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The meeting has sparked speculations that Pope Leo, who originally hails from Chicago, is gearing up to formally meet with Donald Trump or announce a new communications strategy. Or, as many voices in the political circle have pointed out, is it a hint at a possible presidential run?

Source: MEGA Pope Leo and Donald Trump

The world is witnessing Pope Leo clash with President Donald Trump over the Iran conflict in real time. After the pontiff publicly criticized the U.S. attacks on Iran, calling it “absurd and inhuman violence,” Trump went on a long rant on Truth Social. He also told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that he is “not a fan” of him. "I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo. He's a very liberal person, and he's a man who doesn't believe in stopping crime."

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Does the Church Prohibit the Pope from Holding Public Office?

However, all speculations aside, is the leader of the Roman Catholic Church allowed to run for president? Taking to his X account, Christopher Hale, a Democratic activist, posted about the meeting between the two Chicago natives in detail. Hale, who is the author of the Substack titled “Letters from Leo,” posted, “Donald Trump hasn't even spoken to the Pope. Obama may meet him first.”​

He further pointed out, “Pope Leo XIV is a registered voter in Will County, Illinois. He re-registered at this address after leaving Peru in 2023. He voted in every recent Republican primary before Donald Trump won the nomination in 2016. He also voted in the 2024 presidential election.”

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Absurd and inhuman violence is spreading ferociously through the sacred places of the Christian East, profaned by the blasphemy of war and the brutality of business, with no regard for people’s lives, which are considered at most collateral damage of self-interest. But no gain… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) April 10, 2026 Source: X Pope Leo criticizes war with Iran SOURCE: X/@POINTIFEX

Hale, who supervised national Catholic outreach for Obama's 2012 reelection campaign, came to the conclusion that the Pope most likely will not run for president. He said, "The pope is not going to run for president. He's legally able to, but he’s not going to. He's also still a registered voter who voted absentee in the 2024 general election. We just don't know who he voted for."

In a conversation with USA TODAY, Hale further explained that due to the church's Canon law that prohibits clergy from holding public office, the Pope will not be allowed to seek a presidential run.

There are no signs that Pope Leo XIV will run in 2028, but let’s imagine a world where he does. pic.twitter.com/cETHVXJiCY — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 9, 2026 Source: X Hale offers insight into a possible presidential run by the Pope SOURCE: X/@CHRISTOPHERHALE