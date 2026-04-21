Donald Trump White House Panic Grows as Economy Worsens Amid Mid-Terms, ‘We’re Gonna Get Killed’ Who knew Iran would be the reason the Republicans fear losing the house? By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 21 2026, 6:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega Donald Trump's anticts might cost the Republicans the mid-terms.

Donald Trump might just have cost the Republicans the US midterm elections. The Iran war, which the United States started in conjunction with Israel and continues to enforce, has caused the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This has sent gas prices and general costs soaring, which has left the American public very unhappy.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump seems to be headed towards a devastating midterm elections.

Sources that spoke to Politico suggest that the White House is ‘panicking’ about the state of voter confidence, fearing that a Republican candidate is not going to be able to sway voters on key agendas such as affordability and foreign relations.

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Donald Trump’s Various Moves Have Failed To Please Voters

Be it tariff or the war on Iran, Trump’s various tactics to decrease prices for the American public have not borne any fruit. This has arguably left the population worse off than they were when Trump took power.

Alex Jones: “We’re supposed to just sit here & love this crap as his poll numbers go straight down? All the polls show Repubs are going to lose the midterms by a landslide. A total & complete disaster. He’s made some deal w/the deep state to throw the election to the Democrats.” pic.twitter.com/56K28KLMBL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 19, 2026 Source: @RonFilipkowski Even deep right wing commentators like Alex Jones cannot take Trump's side anymore.

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Donald Trump has blamed climate action as a driving factor in rising prices and has proposed legislation that would curb these practices. However, despite him taken such measures, prices have remained where they were, if not gone up. Given that affordability was one of the main agendas that the Vance-Trump ticket championed, the American public is not happy about the state of the economy, or the impact that Trump’s tariffs have had and war have had on domestic and international business.

AS per Politico, a source close to the White House said, ““The rhetoric around this stuff matters way less than the reality. It either will be or it won’t be. If we don’t see the $3 gallon of gas, we’re gonna get killed.”

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MAGA Has Been Accusing Trump Of Losing The Midterms On Purpose

Donald Trump might have been the chief architect of the MAGA movement, but it would not have found the popularity that it did without the Conservative movement and the Republican Party behind it. Now, after several blunders that have marred the first year of his second term, Trump is being criticised by key conservative voices for not having the people’s best interests in mind.

Source: Mega Tucker Carlson was one of the staunchest supporters of Donald Trump, until recently.