Lifetime’s ‘Doomsday Mom’ Tells a Chilling Story Based on Real-Life Events

Tylee, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8, 2019, when she was photographed visiting Yellowstone National Park with JJ, Vallow, and Vallow’s brother, according to NBC News.

And JJ, 7, was last seen alive at an elementary school in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sept. 23, 2019. And he was missing when police visited Vallow’s home in November to conduct a welfare check requested by JJ’s grandmother.