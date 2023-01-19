Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty DoorDash Driver Caught on Camera Eating Customer’s Food in Viral TikTok By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 19 2023, Updated 9:06 a.m. ET

A woman who ordered food through a delivery application confronted a driver she caught eating the meal she ordered for herself. Astonishingly, the man appears to have not even exited the living complex before deciding to park his car and chow down on the food in a video that was uploaded to the @DoorDashSuperStar TikTok account.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, the woman confronts the driver, a young man wearing a red shirt who looks like a deer caught in headlights after being caught with her grub. She demands that he fork over the items and begins to grill him on what was going through his head and why he decided to just park his car and eat her food.

Initially, he appears to have no answer to the woman's question and then tries to say that he was looking for the correct drop-off point as he couldn't find her in the complex. She tells him over and over again that she sent him multiple messages and phone call attempts that she would meet him outside to get her meal.

Article continues below advertisement

The video begins with the woman saying "I just called you I just screen recorded the whole thing too cause I was gonna make a complaint so instead of you bringing me my food or answering the phone you decided just to keep it and eat it. Give me my food. The one that's open too I want my drink I want all of that."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @doordashsuperstar

The driver answers back and it sounds like he says he did try to contact the woman off-camera before she says, "No you didn't I recorded the whole thing sir. I have me calling you me texting you I screenshot it and screen recorded the whole thing so instead of you coming to bring my food and I gave you clear directions I wrote it in English I wrote it in Spanish I'm sorry maybe I should've wrote it in German too."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @doordashsuperstar

As she talks to the food delivery driver he looks around nervously and attempts to interject, "I wrote it in clear directions and instead of you responding to any of that cause even if you had a issue I said I would just meet you in the front you didn't have to look for me I said I would meet you right here in the front."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @doordashsuperstar

The customer doesn't stop there and continues to record the man who appears to be searching for how to react, "So if you wanted food you was just there why didn't you just order your own food? You was just there why didn't you order your own food?" The woman asks.

Article continues below advertisement

The driver attempts to explain himself again, "I was trying to find you. I know you don't think I was but I was walking around-" She cuts him off asking, "So why didn't you respond to any of the messages?" He looks down at his phone, "I was overwhelmed by messages I don't usually get that many,. I was trying..." he trails off and doesn't complete his sentence.

Source: TikTok | @doordashsuperstar

Article continues below advertisement

She speaks to him further, "If you're lost why didn't you try to contact me so I can help you find it?" He says, "I was just trying to find the place." The customer responds again trying to understand how he was attempting to find the drop-off point as she says she was driving around the complex trying to find him.

She adds that she doubts he was driving around the parking lot and attempting to find her home because she says she didn't see his car while she was looking for him. "So you were just parked eating my food?" the woman says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @doordashsuperstar

"You haven't even made it out the complex and you're already sitting here eating my food. So when were you trying to find me? You haven't made it out the complex and you're sitting right here eating my food. It's not like you even made it anywhere yet. We're still in the complex."

Article continues below advertisement

Towards the end of the video he asks the woman what the point of the argument is and why she keeps chewing him out and she tells him it's because he pissed her off and wasted her time as she had to step out of her home to try and track down her food only to find him sitting there and eating a meal that she paid for.

Source: TikTok | @doordashsuperstar