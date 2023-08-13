Home > Viral News > Trending Fired DoorDash Driver Confronts Customer at Job for Claiming They Didn't Deliver Food A DoorDash driver was fired after a customer claimed they didn't complete a delivery, they then confronted the woman at her job. By Mustafa Gatollari Aug. 13 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @dashdropdaily

A DoorDash driver accosted a woman at her place of work after she purportedly claimed she never received her lunch, when he distinctly remembers bringing it to her.

Apparently, there's a slew of customers on the app who will claim that they never received their food in an attempt to get it for free, which is what the driver in the video accuses the woman of doing. Her false claim, he says, cost him his job.

He recorded himself approaching the woman to let her know that her actions resulted in him losing his only source of income. The clip went viral on TikTok, accruing over 687,000 likes on the popular social media platform.

The video begins with the DoorDash driver entering a building, recording device in hand while a text overlay in the clip reads: "Dasher confronts lying customer that got him fired."

The man quickly opens the first set of doors and then the second, before approaching the front counter in what looks like an office space. A person can be heard off-camera greeting them.

The DoorDash driver says, "Hi again. I delivered food here yesterday from Chipotle and you put down that I didn't deliver it to you? Because I just got fired from my job," he informs the person off camera.

"Yeah, it was you," he continues before verbally unloading a deluge of guilt on the person, "This is my only source of income I do this all day. Now I'm fired from my job because you want your $10 burrito?"

The person attempts to speak, but the DoorDash driver keeps speaking, "Are you out of your mind? Who does this? Who does that? You got me fired like I need the corporate number or something. Cause I need to get your a-- fired."

At this point in the clip it doesn't sound like anyone's answering him, and he goes on: "Does anyone have a corporate number?" It seems like he's asking someone else at the office: "You have one?"

He then pans the camera up to reveal a woman sitting at the desk. "Yeah, yeah alright you want to say that you got your food?" It's difficult to understand what the woman is saying exactly to the man, but he presses the issue: "Did you get your food or what?"

The employee sitting at the counter greets another person who walks into the building, "I even called my lawyer, he told me I can call the cops cause it's theft. It's theft?"

He asks the woman again if she's going to admit to getting her food or not. "Or should I call the cops? Cause you're stealing." "I'm not stealing," the woman says simply to the DoorDash driver.

"Yeah, you are stealing. Who does it? Who f------ raised your a--? Who raised you? Seriously. F------ piece of trash. That's what you are. Trash." He backs away at this point in the video before focusing his attention on another employee in the building.

"Are you, are you the manager?" He asks a gentleman wearing khakis and sneakers who comes out into the hallway with their hands in their pockets.

"How can I help you? the worker asks. "I delivered food here yesterday from Chipotle on DoorDash, I DoorDash all day that's my main source of income that's all I do and this girl, I delivered it to her and then she went and on DoorDash that I didn't deliver it here."

Article continues below advertisement

The delivery driver continues to relay their gripe to the manager: "So this morning I wake up to go DoorDash and I'm fired because of her. Because she said I didn't deliver. I would never do that. I handed it right to her, that's the girl. Is there a corporate number I can call or something?"

The Dasher then goes on to mention that the company has "thieves" working there. The man he talks with tells him that he will give the delivery driver a phone number to call before the video ultimately cuts out.

A number of commenters sympathized with the DoorDash employee, with one user writing that they might be able to get their hands on security camera footage in the building to verify that they indeed completed their delivery.

"They should have security cameras in or around the building. You have rights to the footage. Get it and send it to door dash!" Another TikTok user said that they could tell the driver was hurt just from the sound of their voice: "Wow that is heartless , I can tell from his voice how hurt he is, hope he’s blessed with another job"

Another person wondered just why in the world DoorDash didn't have some type of verification system where the recipient has to "sign off" on the delivery when they get their food to avoid situations like this in the future.