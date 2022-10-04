Woman Says She Quit Victoria's Secret After Finding Human Poop in Fitting Room

Currently on TikTok, there's a trend called the "one thing about me" trend. Basically, it taps users to share a unique story beginning with the line "one thing about me" to Nicki Minaj's 'song "Super Freaky." Users are expected to sing their stories to the song's beat.

So far, we've heard some hilarious and mind-boggling anecdotes from TikTokers — and Rachel's story is no less.