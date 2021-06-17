Megan Rapinoe and Victoria's Secret Are Teaming Up! Here Are the Details

Megan Rapinoe and Victoria's Secret Are Teaming Up! Here Are the DetailsBy Chris Barilla
Jun. 17 2021, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
It's official: Victoria's Secret is moving its brand in a bold new direction, and they're tapping the likes of superstar athlete Megan Rapinoe to help bring their vision to fruition. The label, which has largely subsisted off of a legacy of bright pink mall stores, over-the-top runway presentations, and subsidiary labels of everyday wear, is decidedly getting with the times and in a very big way.
So, what is Megan's role within the brand revitalization, who else has been tapped, and what does the internet think about it all? Keep reading to find out!
Victoria's Secret is rebranding to combat its biggest brand flaw: a lack of inclusivity.
For years, virtually the entire Victoria's Secret brand image revolved around a certain stereotypical notion of what a woman should look like. This has alienated countless individuals and driven them to patronize other, more inclusive brands that take all body types into account when creating products. It appears Victoria's Secret has finally caught on, and now they're attempting the biggest brand turnaround they've ever done.
The brand has tapped Megan as well as other figures like actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, trans model Valentina Sampaio, and #Girlgaze founder Amanda de Cadenet. Victoria's Secret is moving away from being represented solely by runway stars.
Instead, they're now taking an "ambassador" approach, allowing people of all walks of life and body types to represent their lingerie, assorted swimwear, and clothing. This will also likely include an entirely new range of inclusive products as well.
Whether this decision is actually a response to social pressures or simply due to brick-and-mortar retail sales being in decline for the brand remains to be seen. Nonetheless, while lingerie competitors operated online have done increasingly better in the market, Victoria's Secret has faltered, and these new additions are a massive effort to save the decades-old company.
As Megan puts it, the brand was "patriarchal, sexist, viewing not just what it meant to be sexy but what the clothes were trying to accomplish through a male lens and through what men desired. And it was very much marketed toward younger women," per The New York Times.
According to her, operating on those pretenses was "really harmful" to marginalized groups of women, so joining the Victoria's Secret team was purely out of interest to combat that.
Some users online are upset with the brand's decision to change its image.
Like any major decision put forth by a company, of course, there are people who are trying to push back against it. Case in point: Some users took to social media to complain that Megan's representation of Victoria's Secret isn't what the brand stands for, without fully recognizing the notion that the company is intentionally changing what it stands for.
Whatever backlash the reveal received, it was outweighed by the massive support for the total change in brand identity. Some even took to Twitter to mock those who were shaming Megan for being the brand's new representative.
"Watching a bunch of straight white dudes lose their s--t over Megan Rapinoe becoming a Victoria's Secret brand ambassador," wrote one user.
"Notice how it's almost exclusively straight men complaining about Megan Rapinoe's involvement with Victoria's Secret's rebrand when they aren't even the target consumer," added another commenter.
Only time will tell what comes of Megan and the other new ambassador's roles within Victoria's Secret.