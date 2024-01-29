Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Claims DoorDash Refused to Refund Her for Missing Drinks in Order, Despite Having Proof An angry DoorDash customer slammed DoorDash for not offering a refund on multiple orders where her drinks were missing. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 29 2024, Published 2:02 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @missbriiiice

A livid DoorDash customer went viral after posting a video slamming the application for not processing refunds on three of her orders, even though she was missing a drink from the order every single time.

Brice (@missbriiiice) sparked a viral discussion on the dissatisfaction many are having with food delivery applications not honoring paybacks on incomplete or unfulfilled food delivery orders. While Brice specifically calls out DoorDash, a company that despite processing millions of dollars of food orders each year still has yet to post a profit, viewers, named other apps in the comments section of her clip.

She says in her TikTok: "I'm so f---- pissed off right now I'm so f----- pissed off right now. It's literally not even the amount of money it's the whole principle of the f---- thing. On Thursday I ordered Taco Bell, okay, I did not get my drink," she says in the video, superimposing a picture she took of her drink-less order.

Brice continued, "I have proof, from the f---- Dasher's picture that they took of the food on my porch, that I did not get my drink. And the Dasher even called me and told me that Taco Bell was out of ice. So I was not gonna get my drink."

"I had ordered Taco Bell, three times in one week, mind your business, okay don't judge me, I did not get my drink every f---- time and I couldn't figure out why until the Dasher finally called me the last time and was like hey they're out of ice. You're not gonna get your drink."

Brice said that upon hearing this information, she didn't treat it like it was that big of a deal: "I'm like okay cool I'm just gonna ask for a refund, no big deal." Unfortunately, DoorDash seemed to think it was a big deal that she was asking for her cash back for the missing beverage.

Source: TikTok | @missbriiiice

"DoorDash denied my refund twice for something I f----- paid for. I've called them three f---- times in the last hour. Every f---- time they've hung up on me and said well it's at their discretion they don't have to refund you."

She continued to share her "And I'm like, I paid for it, and they're like it doesn't matter. DoorDash you can go f--- yourself," she declares at the end of her clip, brandishing a middle finger to express her disdain for the food delivery application's decision to not refund her meal.

One TikToker expressed how ridiculous the idea was that a lack of a functioning ice machine at the restaurant somehow translated to no beverage for the customer: "My biggest thing is why does no ice translate to no drink like.. give it to me warm no ice then," they wrote.

Source: TikTok | @missbriiiice

Someone else said that they've been having refund requests denied as of late and that they were informed they've reported too many incidents with their food, which they say isn't their fault as the restaurants keep messing up their orders: "Ya. I’ve been told I’ve had “too many issues lately” for them to refund. I’m like cool cool cool so because the restaurants keep messing up that’s my fault"

Another TikToker also aired their grievances with the refund policies of food delivery applications they've experienced as of late: "My favorite is when you don’t get something or you get the wrong thing and they offer to refund you less than you paid for it and are shocked that you question the amount."

Someone else said that they were only offered a partial refund of an order that never showed up to their home and that the application expected them to still front the cost of the transaction...even though the customer ultimately had nothing to show for it. "I had a dasher cancel my order in the middle of shopping and DoorDash offered me a partial refund. When I got…zero things delivered."

Source: TikTok | @missbriiiice

Someone else said that on the other end of the application, as a food delivery driver, that they have the ability to mark an item the customer purchased as out of stock and that the end user could be refunded for it: "As a dasher- we have the option in app to mark something out of stock and have you refunded for it."

While this is mere speculation, the aforementioned solution may be a more difficult option to pursue if the drink was part of a combo meal. A partial refund must then be factored in/sussed out by a rep from the app.

For another TikTok user, they said that the constant problems with ordering is more than enough of an impetus to call it quits when it comes to using food delivery applications entirely: "this is why I stopped using it. it's crazy the amount of times they forgot something."

Source: TikTok | @missbriiiice