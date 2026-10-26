"Sold Your Soul For $4 Off Tacos" — DoorDash Installs Giant Ouija Board In Venice, And People Are Creeped Out "Evil is ramping up so bad." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 26 2026, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @r3alism_0fficial As part of a Halloween promotion, DoorDash set up a gigantic spirit/Ouija board on Venice Beach and people are not happy about it.

DoorDash has purportedly installed a massive Ouija Board in Venice Beach, and some people are upset that the occult symbol has been placed out in the open for folks to walk up and interact with it. Like this religious influencer, Colin (@r3alism_Official), who published a video decrying the practice from the popular food delivery application.

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In a video that shows footage of the board in question baking under the sun amidst a slew of palm trees at the iconic West Coast location, Colin questioned DoorDash's marketing strategy. Furthermore, he wondered if there was something a bit more insidious going on with the interactive promotional fixture.

"You love DoorDash, don't you? Well watch this, what in the Baal Satan-worshipping is this, y'all?" he asked as footage of the large Ouija board's planchette glides across its surface. "First Chipotle, now DoorDash," he says, referencing Chipotle's decision to implement Ouija board imagery as part of its own All-Hollow's Eve marketing attempts.

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DoorDash's Venice Beach Ouija Board Gets Called Out

Colin continues sarcasstically: "Oh yes it's a trend, it's fun. It's fun, let's talk to demons, it's normal," he says, before quoting a Corinthians 11:14 verse in a text overlay of his video. "Doesn't Satan disguise himself as an angel of light?" he says before shushing his viewers.

Following this, he shows off another piece of promotional material from DoorDash done up in Ouija board style as well. It reads: "Hello. DoorDash Delivers from the beyond. 1 open your account settings on the app. 2 wait for spirits to spell special gift codes. 3 be the first to type and win."

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Colin was especially outraged over the second portion of the promotional board, and others also voiced their disdain for DoorDash's promotional decision-making. The real question, however, is whether or not the DoorDash promo is real, or is it manufactured social media outrage?

Yes, The DoorDash Spirit Board In Venice Beach Was Real

LAmag wrote about the application's campaign, highlighting how the service was going to set up the large installation on October 23rd as part of a giveaway. "The popular food-delivery service, DoorDash, is coming to Los Angeles just in time for fall festitivies with their new Halloween interactive takeover," the publication wrote.

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"The tour's main attraction will take place on Oct. 23 as DoorDash plans on bringing an interactive spirit board to the Venice Beach boardwalk, spelling out the ultimate supernatural takeover of L.A.," it continued. Additionally, Brand Innovators opined on the promotion, writing that DoorDash "is sending out a fleet of custom-wrapped trucks across the city to distribute Halloween-themed giveaways and gift cards."

Also mentioned ahead of the release was that "the brand will also erect a giant, interactive spirit board on the Venice Beach boardwalk." Commenters who replied to Colin's video echoed his sentiments, stating that they weren't all that happy with DoorDash's spirit board stunt.

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"If they're messing with Ouija boards, they're messing with demons," one write. Others, like this person, wrote that they deleted the application from their phone as a result of the marketing decision. "Just canceled mine and deleted the app. It really is that deep and people better wake up before it's too late," they wrote.

What Are Spirit Boards?

If you're intrigued by all things scary and macabre, then there's a good chance you're familiar with spirit/Ouija boards. A fixture of many horror films, the apparatuses are supposedly used as a means of communicating with spirits.

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Some use the boards to try and open dialogue with departed loved ones or historical figures who have been long dead. However, others stated that any beings spoken to with this apparatus aren't ghosts or were once human, but solely with otherworldly entities with bad intentions.

The spirit boards that we've become familiar with today were made commercially popular in 1890, courtesy of Baltimore attorney Elijah Bond and businessmen Charles Kennard and William Fuld. They capitalized on the Spiritualism movement of the time period in order to get a board game out to the masses.

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A year later, the first bonafide US patent for the Ouija board (then called the Elijah Board) was established, giving folks the opportunity to dabble in some occultism at home with friends and family. Smithsonian Magazine writes that these commercial boards first entered the collective conscious a few years prior, however.

"In 1886, newspapers reported on a new phenomenon sweeping spiritualist camps in Ohio: a board with letters, numbers and a saucer-like pointer that moved across it ... Elijah Bond, a Baltimore attorney, was one of the first to patent the board ... The board's movement is caused by the ideomotor effect, an involuntary, unconscious motor behavior," the museum wrote.

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The concept of the board hearkens back to automatic writing, which dates back hundreds of years earlier in ancient China during 1100 AD. As History Hit pens: "The emergence of an 'automatic writing' method can be tracked back to ancient China. The first mention of fuji or 'planchette writing' dates to around 1100 AD in historical documents from the Song Dynasty," the website indicates.