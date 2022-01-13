Doris Cano From 'Joe Millionaire' Is Quickly Becoming a Fan Favorite

One of the first reality TV competition shows to ever air is back with — you guessed it — a reboot. Joe Millionaire, which attracted a massive prime-time audience when it first premiered in 2003 is delivering a twist in 2022 with Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

For Richer or Poorer features not one, but two bachelors — Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers — looking for love.