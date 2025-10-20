Doug Martin Cause of Death: Remembering the Former Buccaneers Star Authorities said officers had responded to a report of a burglary, and Doug was identified as the possible suspect. By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 20 2025, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: X/@SleeperTBBUCS

The football world is reeling after the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, who died at 36. Known for his explosive talent and quiet determination, Doug’s career made a lasting mark on the NFL.

Article continues below advertisement

Sports fans everywhere have been searching for answers and paying tribute online. What happened to Doug Martin, and what do we know so far about his cause of death?

Article continues below advertisement

Doug Martin’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

According to KTVU FOX 2, Doug died in police custody in Oakland, Calif., on the morning of Oct. 19, 2025. Authorities said officers had responded to a report of a burglary, and Doug was identified as the possible suspect. He allegedly resisted officers but was arrested and then experienced a medical emergency in the back of the police car.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation and the police officers involved in the arrest have been placed on administrative leave. Doug’s family released a public statement that read, “It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Doug’s rise to NFL stardom was explosive.

Doug grew up in Stockton, Calif., and played college football at Boise State University, where he became one of the program’s standout running backs. His strength and agility caught national attention, earning him first-team All-WAC honors in 2010 and 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

In the 2012 NFL Draft, Doug was selected in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he quickly made his mark. His rookie season remains one of the most memorable in franchise history, with over 1,400 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. That same year, he earned a spot in the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro, solidifying his place as one of the league’s most dynamic young players. Doug’s time in the NFL was marked by incredible highs and some difficult challenges.

According to the NFL, he battled injuries and faced a suspension in 2016. Regarding the suspension, Doug said at the time, "I was notified last week of a four-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy. ... I am starting the suspension immediately so I can enter a treatment facility and receive the help I truly need. ... My shortcomings in this area have taught me both that I cannot win these personal battles alone and that there is no shame in asking for help."

Article continues below advertisement

Never forget Doug Martin’s insane breakout performance vs the Raiders.



- 25 carries

- 251 rushing yards

- 4 TDs



The 4th most rushing yards by a rookie in a single game ever, and the 12th most by any player.



Rest in peace, Muscle Hamsterpic.twitter.com/VJGUOkuelv — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) October 19, 2025 Source: X/@MikeKennedyNFL

Through it all, he remained respected for his resilience and quiet work ethic. He played six seasons with the Buccaneers and later joined the Oakland Raiders for one final season in 2018 before stepping away from professional football. Even after his retirement, he kept a low profile and focused on life away from the spotlight. His former teammates have described him as humble, driven, and deeply loyal, both on and off the field.

Article continues below advertisement

Since news of his death broke, tributes have flooded social media. Former players, coaches, and fans have shared stories of his character and talent. Doug's career is a reminder of how passion and perseverance can carry an athlete to greatness. His story from small-town beginnings to NFL stardom continues to inspire players who dream of making it big.