One of the Doctors Charged in Connection to Matthew Perry's Death Is Still Practicing Medicine A woman who works with Dr. Salvador Plasencia says he's a "good doctor." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 27 2025, 8:54 p.m. ET

When actor Matthew Perry died in October 2023, his cause of death was revealed to be an accidental ketamine overdose. Almost a year later, five people were charged in connection to his death, per the Los Angeles Times. One was a doctor who, upon finding out Matthew was interested in obtaining ketamine, allegedly facilitated several purchases. Authorities also said Dr. Salvador Plasencia taught Matthew's assistant how to inject the ketamine and did it himself on at least one occasion.

In the indictment, 42-year-old Plasencia is accused of "giving officials falsified documents showing a medical treatment plan for Matthew that claimed he was being given a maximum dose of 60 milligrams over 24 hours." In reality, it was much more. Plasencia pled guilty to the charges and is scheduled to go on trial in August 2025. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Despite his alleged connection to Matthew Perry's death, Dr. Salvador Plasencia is still practicing medicine.

The Los Angeles Times reported that as of August 2024, Plasencia was sill practicing medicine out of an urgent care facility he operates in Calabasas, Calif. Because he is facing felony charges, the Drug Enforcement Agency has prohibited Plasencia from rescribing controlled substances. According to the Medical Board of California, Plasencia's license is active through Oct. 31, 2026.

Plasencia's attorney, Stefan Sacks, told The Times that his client must "disclose in writing the existence of the pending federal case, and the fact that he cannot prescribe controlled substances." He added, "Patients are then required to sign a written consent form for treatment." Plasencia has been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distribution of the drug resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute, and altering and falsifying records related to a federal investigation.

Dr. Plasencia's trial is scheduled for August 2025.

Plasencia's trial date was originally scheduled for March 4, 2025, but was pushed back to August in order to give his legal team to prepare their defense, per The Times. He gave up his right to a speedy trial in order to do this.

A woman who works with Plasencia spoke with NBC Los Angeles about the doctor, saying, "I’ve worked with him for years. He's a good doctor," She went on to say that, "I don’t know the whole story. I’m not involved with this, but as a person, I know him. And I know that he’s a really good person."