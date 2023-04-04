Home > Gaming Source: Black Salt Games Just Started 'Dredge'? Here Are Some Tips and Tricks for Beginners By Anthony Jones Apr. 4 2023, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Released on March 30, Dredge is a cosmic horror fishing game sending players over a bizarre archipelago to dredge otherwordly fish and items while unveiling a creepy narrative focused on strange characters. It has all the beats you would expect in a bonafide Lovecraftian tale, laced with nifty fishing mechanics, boat progression, and puzzles.

All of those systems are pretty easy to understand, but there are some tips and tricks you can follow to enjoy the game's nuances more. Here's a list of what we believe you should be mindful of throughout your journey as Greater Morrow's unnamed fisherman.

Source: Black Salt Games

'Dredge' tips and tricks for beginners:

Talking to the locals in Dredge is the most important tip. Make it a habit to scour every dialogue option available because they can prompt Pursuits, which are side quests requiring you to find specific fish or dredge materials for rewards.

Those prizes could range from money to research parts for unlocking new fishing gear and upgrading your vessel by the local shipwright. Locals aren't always in small towns, so venturing out further than you're comfortable with to find new docks will be necessary.

While doing so, keep a steady hand on how you maneuver over the ocean. Sail carefully to avoid whirlpools and protruding rocks. Taking damage will ultimately lock some slots in your inventory, could make your engine less useful, or outright sink your ship.

Source: Black Salt Games

If you're ever in a terrible spot and recently saved, you can destroy your ship and start over with everything intact. It's a small death-saving trick you can abuse for trial-and-error trips through dangerous regions and night scenarios.

Speaking of nightfall, we recommend staying close to docks while it's dark just in case the stress mechanic becomes overbearing. As the protagonist's panic rises, illusions become more lethal. Strong lights can help stave off the mechanic to some degree, but lingering in the thick fog for too long will only make the stress more powerful, even when sitting still.

Sometimes you may even get chased by a ghost ship or strange voices whispering in your ear. For those moments, speed over to a dock if possible to immediately lose their attention and return to night fishing. During the daytime, be careful with your inputs during fishing mini-games so you don't accidentally lose time.

Source: Black Salt Games