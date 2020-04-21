32 Kid-Friendly Earth Day Jokes to Celebrate April 22

No one knows better than children that Earth Day should be celebrated every day. While it's unfortunately only celebrated one day out of the year, on April 22, there are so many ways to make the most out of the day, and spread the joy year round.

Some ideas for celebrating Earth Day this year include reassessing your wardrobe and seeing if there are any clothes you can donate to people in need, embracing a plant-based diet (which some experts say is the single best way to help the planet), and being cognizant of how much water you use while simultaneously not neglecting the 20-second hand-washing rule.

These, of course, are ways that people of all ages can reduce their environmental impacts and carbon footprints. But to keep it fun, sprinkle in a touch of humor and keep reading for 32 Earth Day jokes to tell your kids.

Earth Day jokes for kids

1. Q: Why did the farmer plant a seed in his pond?

A: He was trying to grow a water-melon. 2. Q: Why couldn't the flower ride its bike?

A: It had lost its petals. 3. Q: How can you tell the ocean is friendly?

A: Because it waves.

4. Q: How do trees get on the internet?

A: They log in. 5. Q: How do you cut a wave in half?

A: Using a sea saw. 6. Q: Why did the dog bury himself in the backyard on Earth Day?

A: Because you can't grow a tree without bark. 7. Q: What creature is smarter than a talking parrot?

A: A spelling bee.

8. Q: What did the tree wear to the pool party?

A: Swimming trunks. 9. Q: What kind of shorts do clouds wear?

A: Thunderwear! 10. Q: What kind of hair do oceans have?

A: Wavy.

11. Q: What kind of bow can't be tied?

A: A rainbow! 12. Q: How do hurricanes see?

A: With one eye! 13. Q: What's a tornado's favorite game?

A: Twister! 14. Q: What did one lightening bolt say to the other?

A: You're truly shocking!

15. Q: What did one firefly say to the other?

A: Got to glow! 16. Q: Do bees fly in the rain?

A: Not without their yellow jackets! 17. Q: What kind of plant grows on your hand?

A: A palm tree. 18. Q: Why do hens lay their eggs?

A: They would break if they dropped them!

19. Q: What did Obi Wan Kenobi say to the tree on Earth Day?

A: May the Forest be with you. 20. Q: What did the mother worm say to her son who was late?

A: "Where in earth have you been?" 21. Q: What do you call it when worms take over the world?

A: Global worming! 22. Q: What does a tree drink?

A: Root Beer!

23. Q: Which fish is the most famous in the ocean?

A: The star fish! 24. Q: Where does a killer whale go for braces?

A: The orca-dontist. 25. Q: What is the best way to communicate with a fish?

A: Drop it a line! 26. Q: What goes up when the rain comes down?

A: An umbrella!

27. In honor of Earth day, I'm sending all of my work-related emails to my "recycle" folder. 28. Q: What did one tidepool say to the other tidepool?

A: Show me your mussels. 29. Q: Why is grass so dangerous?

A: Because it's full of blades. 30. Q: What did the beach say to the wave?

A: "Long tide, no sea."