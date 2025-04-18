“And No One Hangs Up” — Woman’s Reaction to San Diego Earthquake Caught on Zoom Call "Americans really don’t ever stop working." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 18 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Employees’ Reaction to Earthquake Caught on Recorded Work Call

A woman working in San Diego ended up documenting the havoc of a recent earthquake that sent buildings trembling throughout the region. Maresa Friedman (@maresasd) uploaded the work footage to her TikTok account, where it racked up over 1.4 million views on the popular social media platform.

Maresa's video begins with a recording of her on a conference call. A text overlay in the video reads: "the earthquake that just hit San Diego of a 6.1. I was on a work call." The video plays on a laptop, showing Maresa speaking to her colleagues. "That one has like direct dial capabilities in it," she says.

"So, have you set that up yet?" After posing this question to a coworker, she instantly snaps her head around to look around her home. The clip then transitions to the coworker's screen, who relays that he hasn't set up the "direct dial capabilities" she was referring to.

As he speaks, she asks the man two times to "hold on one second." Next, she explains why she has to take a pause in their work correspondence. "F--king earthquake I think. Jesus Christ!" she exclaims as she gets up out of her chair.

"Hold on, it's a good one," Maresa remarks as she leaves her workstation to walk around her home. "Hold on." At this point in the video, another person's face comes up on camera, she says that the other callers in the conference can "see [Maresa] shaking."

"Holy cow," a man's voice can be heard saying on the call. The video then transitions back to Maresa's screen. She says, "oh s--t. Oh my God." Another person on the call says that they also feel "shaking" in their own home. "It's bad," Maresa adds.

One of Maresa's coworkers then sees a message that presumably popped up on his smartphone. It implores folks in the earthquake zone to "drop cover," which immediately prompts him to say, "oh s--t" as well. He, too, appears to get out of his work chair.

As the earthquake continues to rattle coworkers' homes, numerous folks on the call simultaneously acknowledge the force of the natural disaster. At this point in the clip, another one of the employees stated that they, too, felt the reverberations of the earthquake in their own abode.

Maresa then returns to her chair, where she is shown looking down at her phone. "Hold on, Sabrina's texting me," she tells her coworkers. One employee tries to soothe her cats who are outside the frame of the camera, probably because they were scared by the earthquake.

Another worker also hops on his phone to call someone and ensure that they're all right. Back on Maresa's screen, she can be seen looking back into her home, stating that the quake is still going on. At this point in the conversation, one of the people on the call seems to urge Maresa and others affected by the quake to leave the call and tend to their own safety.

The Los Angeles Times reported that on Monday, April 14, 2025, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit San Diego County, but that it was also "felt across Southern California." In the piece, the outlet showed a picture of a liquor store owner cleaning up bottles that had crashed to the floor as a result of the earthquake.

Furthermore, the write-up stated that it "hit around 10:08 a.m." and the disaster's "epicenter...was about 3 miles south of Julian." This location was described as an "old mining town in the Cuyamaca Mountains." Thankfully, initial reporting found no "major damage or injuries."

The extent of the havoc, according to the Los Angeles Times, was that Californians in affected areas ended up "feeling a strong, frightening jolt." Julian is situated near the Elsinore fault zone, and the earthquake did indeed "rupture," spreading through the "Chino fault" as well as "under the Puente Hills."