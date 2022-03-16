TikTok Is Filled With Easy Leprechaun Trap Ideas

In the past few years, leprechaun traps have soared in popularity. Per Irish Central, these handmade festive boobytraps have manifested from Irish folklore, which claims that “if you manage to capture a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Eve, you’ll be made very rich and have an endless supply of money for the rest of your life.”

Kids looking to get rich quick have since begun designing all types of clever contraptions with hopes of detaining these tiny men and stealing their fortunes.