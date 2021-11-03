Happy Diwali! Creating Beautiful Rangoli Designs Is Probably Easier Than You Expected

Rangoli is a unique art form that originated on the Indian subcontinent. As previously described, it involves using various colored ground-up substances to create beautiful but temporary works of art on sidewalks, streets, inside homes, and more. The process of creating a piece of rangoli art can be time-consuming, but designs are traditionally passed from generation to generation and carry a certain weight in certain families.

In terms of historical significance, rangoli has been around for an unfathomable amount of time. When created traditionally, rangoli is placed outside the entrance to a home after it is cleaned, representing the happiness, liveliness, and positivity a household evokes. The designs are created with the idea of being welcoming to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and good luck.

Maybe by creating your own rangoli you too will manifest some wealth and good luck!